Dead by Daylight Mobile codes for March 2023

15th March, 2023: We checked for new DBD Mobile codes.

Dead by Daylight Mobile has just been released and like Behaviour Interactive's hit console and PC game, DBD Mobile sees players take control of one of four people trying to survive being chased by a killer, or alternatively, being that killer.

Original killers like The Trapper and The Hillbilly are available along with killers based on iconic horror villains. Ringu's Sadako is the first licensed character and arrives as part of an LTM at launch. If you're thinking of jumping back into DBD Mobile and need help getting started, make sure to redeem as many Dead by Daylight Mobile codes as you can find. Before it was taken offline for retooling, DBD Mobile codes were available that offered in-game items like Iridescent Shards and Bloody Party Streamers which helped boost the amount of Bloodpoints you could earn.

Working Dead by Daylight Mobile codes

There don't seem to be any active codes right now, but we'll update this page as soon as we find some.

Expired Dead by Daylight Mobile codes

SHHH - 100 Iridescent Shards, 5 Bloody Party Streamers

- 100 Iridescent Shards, 5 Bloody Party Streamers BOOP - Boop The Snoot Mask

How to redeem Dead by Daylight Mobile codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Dead by Daylight Mobile? There are two ways, and both are very straightforward.

You can redeem a code by heading to the Store and then clicking Bundle Code.

Or alternatively, you can head to Options, then click Settings and then choose Bundle Code.

Whichever route you take after clicking Bundle Code you'll have to enter in a promo code and then press the button to redeem it.

If you need a hand with DBD Mobile's elder sibling head to our list of Dead by Daylight codes. For other DBD news checkout the latest on the upcoming Dead by Daylight movie, or for inspiration on what to play next read our list of the best horror games of all time. If you need help with other mobile games then head to our list of State of Survival codes, Street Fighter Duel codes and RAID Shadow Legends codes.