State of Survival codes for March 2023

13th March, 2023: We checked for new State of Survival codes.

If you think you'd do well in a zombie apocalypse, then now is the time to put your skills to the test. State of Survival is a popular free-to-play game where you build a base, fight hordes of zombies, collect resources and recruit people to join your settlement.

Any Walking Dead fan will be familiar with the set-up, with players trying to build and protect their own safe haven like Alexandria. If you're just getting started in your adventures in the Wasteland you will want to make the most of the game's promo codes. State of Survival codes offer freebies like extra food and wood which you can use to upgrade structures in your base, rebuild damaged areas or build new ones.

Working State of Survival codes

sos2023 - Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10

- Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10 sos1234 - Biocap x500, 1K wood x40, 1K metal x40, 1K gas x40, epic search map x1, Rusty (fragment) x5

- Biocap x500, 1K wood x40, 1K metal x40, 1K gas x40, epic search map x1, Rusty (fragment) x5 sos8888 - Biocap x1, epic search map x1, Rusty (fragment) x10, 10K supply crate x1, 5m speedup x4

- Biocap x1, epic search map x1, Rusty (fragment) x10, 10K supply crate x1, 5m speedup x4 nanami2022 - Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10

- Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10 treasure2023 - Biocap x300, epic search map x1, 10K metal x20, 10K food x20, 10K wood x20

- Biocap x300, epic search map x1, 10K metal x20, 10K food x20, 10K wood x20 maddie2022 - Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10

- Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10 lucky2022 - Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10

- Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10 lucky2023 - Biocap x100, 10K wood x20, 10K metal x20, 10K food x20, Lucky (fragment) x1

- Biocap x100, 10K wood x20, 10K metal x20, 10K food x20, Lucky (fragment) x1 sos5off - Tactical gear design x8, chief gear material crate x8, hero gear parts x80, hero gear design x8, 10K gas x25, 10K metal x100, 10K food x500, 10K wood x500, 100 VIP points x25, 1h speedup x10

- Tactical gear design x8, chief gear material crate x8, hero gear parts x80, hero gear design x8, 10K gas x25, 10K metal x100, 10K food x500, 10K wood x500, 100 VIP points x25, 1h speedup x10 treasure2022 - Biocap x100, 1K wood x20, 1K metal x10, 1K food x20, 1h construction speedup x2, 5m construction speedup x10

Expired State of Survival codes

PCVERSION2023

Happy2023Survivors

MADDIEFRANK2022

GHOST2022

SoSAnniversary1day

LetsDanceSOS

SOSSUMMERFUN

PlaySoSwithDaryl

3DAYS

FunPlusxSOSFEB

SOS3rdAnniversary

Anniversary2days

SOS2022IWD

PCHALLOWEEN

FunPlusSOS2022

CongratsChampions

FunPlusxSoSSeptember

SaturdayPLASMA

Happy1000State

PetDay

NanamiStatue

sosluckydog2022

SOSFRIDAY13

SOSEarthDay22

MODSUNSOS

TWDxSoS

How to redeem State of Survival codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in State of Survival? Just follow these simple steps:

On the main menu screen click the picture of your character in the top left. In the next screen click the "Settings" button in the bottom right. Then click "Gift Redemption". And a menu will open with a text box - enter in a code and press the "Redeem" button.

If you entered in a valid code you will get a notification letting you know it has been redeemed. You will then have to go to the Mail screen to collect your rewards. If you get an error message instead then that means the code has unfortunately expired. Promo codes for mobile games tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of for State of Survival make sure you act quick to redeem it.