Soul Knight codes for March 2023

8th March, 2023: We checked for new Soul Knight codes.

Soul Knight is a free-to-play mobile game that bullet hell and shmup fans will love. The popular Android and iOS game sees you roaming around dungeons shooting or melee attacking wave after wave of pixelated enemies.

If you love games like Enter the Gungeon or Hotline Miami then this rogue-like shooter will be right up your street. And if you are just getting started, by sure to take advantage of the game's codes. Soul Knight codes give you free Gems which can be used to purchase new characters. Previously, the gift code function for Soul Knight was disabled in the iOS version but it's now working again.

On the hunt for other free mobile games to sink hours of time into? To help get you started, checkout our list of Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Impact codes, Street Fighter Duel codes, RAID Shadow Legends codes and Pokemon Unite codes.

Working Soul Knight codes

NEWHALL - 999 gems

- 999 gems DRUID - 999 gems

- 999 gems SKBACK - 999 gems

- 999 gems TDY8E - 888 gems

- 888 gems WIERD - 888 gems, timber, ironstone

- 888 gems, timber, ironstone BYETIGER - 777 gems

- 777 gems QDKYS - 577 gems

- 577 gems MIAO - 555 gems

- 555 gems SUPER5 - 555 gems, trial voucher

- 555 gems, trial voucher IROBOT - 515 gems, battery, parts

- 515 gems, battery, parts BIGMOUTH - 500 gems, fertiliser, titan arum

- 500 gems, fertiliser, titan arum WISH - 500 gems, fertiliser, heptacolor viola

- 500 gems, fertiliser, heptacolor viola DUOSHOU - 500 gems

- 500 gems 100000 - 500 gems

- 500 gems SKGIFT - 500 gems

- 500 gems SKNIGHT - 488 gems

- 488 gems WEAPONS - Green onions, carrot, vine

- Green onions, carrot, vine GARDEN - Ironwood, gear flower, trumpet flower, oak tree

- Ironwood, gear flower, trumpet flower, oak tree FLOWERS - Heptacolor viola

- Heptacolor viola JINKELA - Fertiliser

How to redeem Soul Knight codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Soul Knight? Just follow these simple steps:

Launch Soul Knight on your device. On the main screen tap the icon on the left which looks like a briefcase. A Gift Code screen will then appear. And then simply enter the and press the green tick button.

If you've entered in valid code you'll get a notification letting you know what freebies you've just claimed. If you get an error message though, then it means the code is no longer active - Soul Knight codes tend to be time sensitive so it might be that you just weren’t quick enough this time.