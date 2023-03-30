Summoners War Chronicles codes for March 2023
Use these coupons to kickstart your adventures.
Summoners War Chronicles is a popular free-to-play RPG available for Android, iOS, Mac and PCs. Launched in 2022, it's been making quite the impression on Steam - where it has been ranking ahead of big name games such as Sons of The Forest, Rocket League and Cyberpunk 2077.
If you're thinking of jumping into the magical and mystical world of Alea then our list of Summoners War Chronicles codes will help. These coupon codes, which are released regularly, offer a wealth of freebies like Gold and Rune boxes. These items will help power up your summoner so they can take on the game's many monsters, dungeons and raids.
Working Summoners War Chronicles codes
- BOSSMETUS - Rewards (NEW!)
- COMINGD2 - Rewards (NEW!)
- NEWRAIDD3 - Rewards (NEW!)
- 5STARMONS - 5 Star Devilmon x1, 5 Star Rainbowmon x4
- Summoners0309 - Unknown Scroll x10, Water Scroll x1, Fire Scroll x1, Wind Scroll x1
- MonsterUPUP - Normal EXP Potion x100, Essence of Magic x80, Essence of Wind x40, Essence of Fire x40, Essence of Water x40
- MonsterUPUP2 - Premium EXP Potion x30, Breath of Life x100, Angelmon (Water) x1, Angelmon (Fire) x1, Angelmon (Wind) x1
- RUNENSKILL - Sky Stone x5000, 4 Star Hero Rune Box x3, 5 Star Hero Rune Box x1, 4 Star Devilmon x1
- GUIDE5FIVE - Useful Yarn Ball x15, Energy of Harmony Piece x3, Energy of Transcendence Piece x3, Energy of Chaos Piece x3
- RAIDPUSH23 - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4, 4 Star Rainbowmon x12, Essence of Magic x300, Breath of Life x150
- HNYEAR2023 - Breath of Life x2,023
- WHITERAID - Raid Ticket x1, Gold x200,000, Sky Stone x10,000
Expired Summoners War Chronicles codes
- AKA04NAOMI - Gold x100,000, Essence of Magic x100
- 0111YOURLD - 3 Star Light and Dark Selection Ticket x1
- 01EVOLVE12 - 3 Star Rainbowmon x24, Premium EXP Potion x120, Breath of Life x120
- AWAKEN0113 - Gold x250,000, Essence of Magic x25, Breath of Life x200
- RAKAJA04 - Angelmon(Wind) x1, Essence of Wind x20
- AKA05CHLOE - Sky Stone x15,000, Breath of Life x150
- AKA02KONAMIYA - Angelmon (Water) x1, Essence of Water x20
- AKA03ISELIA - Angelmon (Fire) x1, Essence of Fire x20
- AKA01SHANNON - Angelmon (Wind) x1, Essence of Wind x20
- HAPPYTHANKSGIVING22 - Fire Scroll x1, Water Scroll x1, Wind Scroll x1
- THANKFUL4ALL - Premium EXP Potion x20, Chaos Essence Box x20, 4 Star RainBowmon, Breath of Life x50
- EGGNOG16 - Breath of Life x100
- GINGERBREAD19 - Sky Stone x35,000
- 0TRACTOR5 - Angelmon(Water) x1, Essence of Water x20
- TRYSEAL22 - Gold x1,000,000
- 2022XMAS - 5 Star Monster Selection Ticket (Water, Fire, Wind)
- POWER04UP - 5 Star Hero Rune Box x6, Expedition Ticket x3
- HNY2023SWCH - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4
- HELLO2023 - Brilliant Jewelry Box x5
- GUILDRAID01 - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4, 4 Star Rainbowmon x12, Essence of Magic x300, Breath of Life x150
- ENJOYGALAGOS - 5 Star Legend Rune Box x6, Brilliant Spell Book Box x6, Supreme Galaxy Stone Box x6, Essence of Magic x300
- DIANNE06 - Angelmon(Fire) x1, Essence of Fire x20
- HAPPYVDAY0214 - 3 Star Rainbowmon x12, Angelmon (Fire/Water/Wind) x1
- COLLABTU01 - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4
- COLLABTO02 - Breath of Life x200
- COLLABRI03 - Gold x500,000
- 04COLLABAL - Premium EXP Potion x60
- 05COLLABTOWER - Restoration Stone x1
How to redeem Summoners War Chronicles codes
Depending on which platform you have, the way you redeem codes for Summoners War Chronicles is different.
Here's our step by step guide for how to redeem codes on different versions:
How to redeem codes on iOS
- On the main menu screen click the Settings button in the bottom right corner which appears as a cog.
- A second cog button will then pop up in a column alongside it. Click on it.
- You will then be taken to the Settings screen where you'll see a box that says "CS Code". Copy this number then head to the Coupon Exchange website.
- Enter in your CS Code and the Coupon Code you want to redeem. Then press the "Use Coupon" button.
- If the code is active a notification will pop up letting you know the code has gone through.
How to redeem codes on Android, PC and Steam
- Log into Summoners War Chronicles then choose Menu followed by News, which appears as a megaphone icon.
- Press "Coupon Exchange" at the bottom of the News screen.
- Then enter the coupon code you want to redeem to claim it.
If the code you entered is active you'll get a notification saying the code has worked. If you get an error message then that means the code is no longer valid. Codes for Summoners War Chronicles are time sensitive so if you see a coupon you like the look of make sure you act fast.