Summoners War Chronicles codes for March 2023

Summoners War Chronicles is a popular free-to-play RPG available for Android, iOS, Mac and PCs. Launched in 2022, it's been making quite the impression on Steam - where it has been ranking ahead of big name games such as Sons of The Forest, Rocket League and Cyberpunk 2077.

If you're thinking of jumping into the magical and mystical world of Alea then our list of Summoners War Chronicles codes will help. These coupon codes, which are released regularly, offer a wealth of freebies like Gold and Rune boxes. These items will help power up your summoner so they can take on the game's many monsters, dungeons and raids.

Working Summoners War Chronicles codes

BOSSMETUS - Rewards (NEW!)

- Rewards (NEW!) COMINGD2 - Rewards (NEW!)

- Rewards (NEW!) NEWRAIDD3 - Rewards (NEW!)

- Rewards (NEW!) 5STARMONS - 5 Star Devilmon x1, 5 Star Rainbowmon x4

- 5 Star Devilmon x1, 5 Star Rainbowmon x4 Summoners0309 - Unknown Scroll x10, Water Scroll x1, Fire Scroll x1, Wind Scroll x1

- Unknown Scroll x10, Water Scroll x1, Fire Scroll x1, Wind Scroll x1 MonsterUPUP - Normal EXP Potion x100, Essence of Magic x80, Essence of Wind x40, Essence of Fire x40, Essence of Water x40

- Normal EXP Potion x100, Essence of Magic x80, Essence of Wind x40, Essence of Fire x40, Essence of Water x40 MonsterUPUP2 - Premium EXP Potion x30, Breath of Life x100, Angelmon (Water) x1, Angelmon (Fire) x1, Angelmon (Wind) x1

- Premium EXP Potion x30, Breath of Life x100, Angelmon (Water) x1, Angelmon (Fire) x1, Angelmon (Wind) x1 RUNENSKILL - Sky Stone x5000, 4 Star Hero Rune Box x3, 5 Star Hero Rune Box x1, 4 Star Devilmon x1

- Sky Stone x5000, 4 Star Hero Rune Box x3, 5 Star Hero Rune Box x1, 4 Star Devilmon x1 GUIDE5FIVE - Useful Yarn Ball x15, Energy of Harmony Piece x3, Energy of Transcendence Piece x3, Energy of Chaos Piece x3

- Useful Yarn Ball x15, Energy of Harmony Piece x3, Energy of Transcendence Piece x3, Energy of Chaos Piece x3 RAIDPUSH23 - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4, 4 Star Rainbowmon x12, Essence of Magic x300, Breath of Life x150

- 5 Star Rainbowmon x4, 4 Star Rainbowmon x12, Essence of Magic x300, Breath of Life x150 HNYEAR2023 - Breath of Life x2,023

- Breath of Life x2,023 WHITERAID - Raid Ticket x1, Gold x200,000, Sky Stone x10,000

Expired Summoners War Chronicles codes

AKA04NAOMI - Gold x100,000, Essence of Magic x100

- Gold x100,000, Essence of Magic x100 0111YOURLD - 3 Star Light and Dark Selection Ticket x1

- 3 Star Light and Dark Selection Ticket x1 01EVOLVE12 - 3 Star Rainbowmon x24, Premium EXP Potion x120, Breath of Life x120

- 3 Star Rainbowmon x24, Premium EXP Potion x120, Breath of Life x120 AWAKEN0113 - Gold x250,000, Essence of Magic x25, Breath of Life x200

- Gold x250,000, Essence of Magic x25, Breath of Life x200 RAKAJA04 - Angelmon(Wind) x1, Essence of Wind x20

- Angelmon(Wind) x1, Essence of Wind x20 AKA05CHLOE - Sky Stone x15,000, Breath of Life x150

- Sky Stone x15,000, Breath of Life x150 AKA02KONAMIYA - Angelmon (Water) x1, Essence of Water x20

- Angelmon (Water) x1, Essence of Water x20 AKA03ISELIA - Angelmon (Fire) x1, Essence of Fire x20

- Angelmon (Fire) x1, Essence of Fire x20 AKA01SHANNON - Angelmon (Wind) x1, Essence of Wind x20

- Angelmon (Wind) x1, Essence of Wind x20 HAPPYTHANKSGIVING22 - Fire Scroll x1, Water Scroll x1, Wind Scroll x1

- Fire Scroll x1, Water Scroll x1, Wind Scroll x1 THANKFUL4ALL - Premium EXP Potion x20, Chaos Essence Box x20, 4 Star RainBowmon, Breath of Life x50

- Premium EXP Potion x20, Chaos Essence Box x20, 4 Star RainBowmon, Breath of Life x50 EGGNOG16 - Breath of Life x100

- Breath of Life x100 GINGERBREAD19 - Sky Stone x35,000

- Sky Stone x35,000 0TRACTOR5 - Angelmon(Water) x1, Essence of Water x20

- Angelmon(Water) x1, Essence of Water x20 TRYSEAL22 - Gold x1,000,000

- Gold x1,000,000 2022XMAS - 5 Star Monster Selection Ticket (Water, Fire, Wind)

- 5 Star Monster Selection Ticket (Water, Fire, Wind) POWER04UP - 5 Star Hero Rune Box x6, Expedition Ticket x3

- 5 Star Hero Rune Box x6, Expedition Ticket x3 HNY2023SWCH - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4

- 5 Star Rainbowmon x4 HELLO2023 - Brilliant Jewelry Box x5

- Brilliant Jewelry Box x5 GUILDRAID01 - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4, 4 Star Rainbowmon x12, Essence of Magic x300, Breath of Life x150

- 5 Star Rainbowmon x4, 4 Star Rainbowmon x12, Essence of Magic x300, Breath of Life x150 ENJOYGALAGOS - 5 Star Legend Rune Box x6, Brilliant Spell Book Box x6, Supreme Galaxy Stone Box x6, Essence of Magic x300

- 5 Star Legend Rune Box x6, Brilliant Spell Book Box x6, Supreme Galaxy Stone Box x6, Essence of Magic x300 DIANNE06 - Angelmon(Fire) x1, Essence of Fire x20

- Angelmon(Fire) x1, Essence of Fire x20 HAPPYVDAY0214 - 3 Star Rainbowmon x12, Angelmon (Fire/Water/Wind) x1

- 3 Star Rainbowmon x12, Angelmon (Fire/Water/Wind) x1 COLLABTU01 - 5 Star Rainbowmon x4

- 5 Star Rainbowmon x4 COLLABTO02 - Breath of Life x200

- Breath of Life x200 COLLABRI03 - Gold x500,000

- Gold x500,000 04COLLABAL - Premium EXP Potion x60

- Premium EXP Potion x60 05COLLABTOWER - Restoration Stone x1

How to redeem Summoners War Chronicles codes

Depending on which platform you have, the way you redeem codes for Summoners War Chronicles is different.

Here's our step by step guide for how to redeem codes on different versions:

How to redeem codes on iOS

On the main menu screen click the Settings button in the bottom right corner which appears as a cog. A second cog button will then pop up in a column alongside it. Click on it. You will then be taken to the Settings screen where you'll see a box that says "CS Code". Copy this number then head to the Coupon Exchange website. Enter in your CS Code and the Coupon Code you want to redeem. Then press the "Use Coupon" button. If the code is active a notification will pop up letting you know the code has gone through.

How to redeem codes on Android, PC and Steam

Log into Summoners War Chronicles then choose Menu followed by News, which appears as a megaphone icon. Press "Coupon Exchange" at the bottom of the News screen. Then enter the coupon code you want to redeem to claim it.

If the code you entered is active you'll get a notification saying the code has worked. If you get an error message then that means the code is no longer valid. Codes for Summoners War Chronicles are time sensitive so if you see a coupon you like the look of make sure you act fast.