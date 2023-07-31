Anime Fighting Simulator X codes for July 2023

31st July, 2023: We added new Anime Fighting Simulator X codes.

Anime Fighting Simulator X is a new Roblox game inspired by some of the most popular animes around. The action RPG transports players to a multiverse created by a chaotic event, which has brought together characters inspired by some of the most iconic animes of all-time including Dragon Ball Z, Naruto and One Piece.

To help bring back order to this universe, players can recruit characters from these shows to fight alongside them and face off against the numerous threats facing the multiverse. To summon these anime heroes, which in AFS X are called Champions, you'll need the Chikara currency - and that's where Anime Fighting Simulator X codes can help. These codes offer freebies, including plenty of Chikara and stat boosts, which will help you power up your character in the sequel to the original Anime Fighting Simulator.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Anime Fighting Simulator X codes

RELEASE - 5k Chikara (NEW!)

- 5k Chikara (NEW!) 10KLIKESTHANKYOU - 10k Chikara (NEW!)

- 10k Chikara (NEW!) sorryForShutdown - 1 shiny rock (NEW!)

- 1 shiny rock (NEW!) bugsFixes - 1 stat boost, 3 shiny rocks (NEW!)

- 1 stat boost, 3 shiny rocks (NEW!) OMG20KLIKES - 2 shiny rocks (NEW!)

- 2 shiny rocks (NEW!) anotherBugFixes - 1 stat boost (NEW!)

- 1 stat boost (NEW!) bruh3shutdowns - 5k Chikara (NEW!)

- 5k Chikara (NEW!) 35KWOW - 10k Chikara and 2 stat boosts (NEW!)

Expired Anime Fighting Simulator X codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Anime Fighting Simulator X.

How to redeem Anime Fighting Simulator X codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Anime Fighting Simulator X? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Anime Fighting Simulator X in Roblox. Then, click 'Play!' on the main menu. Once you're in-game click the button on the left with the three dots. Image credit: Roblox/Anime Fighting Simulator X More buttons will then appear on screen. Click the button with the Twitter icon. Image credit: Roblox/Anime Fighting Simulator X A new menu called 'Codes!' will appear next. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button. Image credit: Roblox/Anime Fighting Simulator X

If you entered in a valid code then the message 'Code redeemed successfully' will appear underneath the textbox and 'Redeem' button. At the top of your screen another notification will also appear, letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. If you get an error message instead then that unfortunately means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games tend to be time sensitive so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in for Anime Fighting Simulator X.

Just finished a game of Anime Fighting Simulator X and looking to play another anime-inspired Roblox experience? Then check out our list of Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes and Type Soul codes to bag freebies for these popular games. For help with other hot Roblox experiences head to our Untitled Boxing Game codes and Arm Wrestle Simulator pages.