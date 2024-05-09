Netflix and Roblox are launching a “digital theme park” called Nextworld and it features characters and content from Stranger Things, One Piece “Cobra Kai, and Rebel Moon.

“Once you enter Nextworld, which is your central hub in the Netflix universe, you can dive deeper into the series and films you love,” said Netflix.

“Think of it as a digital theme park full of characters, easter eggs, and games with immersive titles like Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins High, One Piece: East Blue Brawls, and Rebel Moon: Outskirts Battles will connect you with your favorite characters in a whole new way.

“While you’re there, say hi to Dustin from Stranger Things, Luffy from One Piece, and Jimmy from Rebel Moon, who’ll serve as guardians of their respective worlds. Some of them might even guide you through your quests and you never know who else you might encounter.”

The 3D interactive spaces in Nextworld will allow you to play minigames based on Netflix titles, and you can head over to the “Streamship” in Roblox for online events such as the Jurassic World: Chaos Theory preview on May 17.

Nextworld also lets you collect items from the various shows and movies for your private space, the Fan Pod, which you can allow friends to view if you like. Plus, as you build more currency across challenges on Nextworld, use it to expand your pod with more exclusive items such as free limited user-generated content like a Demogorgon Plushie Head or a One Piece Flag.

Nextworld is now in early access through Roblox.