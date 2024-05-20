Baldur’s Gate 3 developer opens new Warsaw studio, as work on "two very ambitious RPGs" properly gets going

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has opened up a new studio in the Polish city of Warsaw. Why? Well, it's causally expanding its influence as it "ramps up" development on "two very ambitious RPGs" that we're definitely not all getting quite hyped up about.

Yup, while Baldur's Gate 4 won't be coming from the folks behind BG3, and the "very big RPG that will rule them all" that Swen Vincke's talked about seems like it's still a ways off, Larian's doing some growing.

Announced via a tweet, the new studio is called Larian Studios Warsaw, and is based, as you'd expect, in the Polish capital. "With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development," the developer wrote, "what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!"

Dubbing Poland "one of the greatest RPG development hubs in the world" (cough cough, The Witcher, cough cough), the 'About Us' section of the new studio's page on Larian's website adds: "Like its sister studios across the globe, Larian Studios Warsaw is dedicated to fostering an environment where developers can thrive creatively and reclaim their agency."

With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!



"As the team ramps up development on our next games," it continues, "we’re excited to meet talented programmers, RPG designers, writers, and more who are local to Poland or interested in relocating." So, there you go. Polish up the CV, assuming you actually have some skills that you think might be useful to Swen and co.

No, writing poetry about Karlach's biceps or Gale's lovely eyes probably doesn't count. Though, with this new studio now alongside its existing ones in Belgium, Spain, Ireland, England, Malaysia, and Canada, maybe some day Larian will be big enough to employ a slew of resident companion enjoyers.

