Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7's closed beta sign ups are now open, as Larian provides more cool details about what it includes

We've just gotten a fresh update from Larian on Baldur's Gate 3's next big update, Patch 7, which is set to arrive in September. It seems like things are still very much on track for then, with the developer having teased a bunch more stuff that it'll include or facilitate, as well as announcing that PC players can now register for a chance to playtest it via a closed beta.

Thanks to previous community updates, we already know that the patch is set to bring with it a bunch of extra evil endings and the official modding tools folks have been waiting for.

If you think that means Larian's run out of stuff to talk about and tease in Community Update 28, however, you're very wrong. Let's start with the thing you can do right now, eh?

"We mentioned in Community Update 26 that we were introducing additional internal playtesting, but we’d also like to test Patch 7 at scale, with a variety of different systems and savegames - this is where we would like your help," Larian writes, outlining that players on Steam can now register via BG3's store page for a chance to take part in the closed beta it's using to do this, with it set to kick off on July 22.

Now, into the teases. These are headlined by a fresh "dynamic split screen mode" that'll allow co-op players to merge their displays together when they're near enough in proximity, via buttons in both the HUD and game settings. Meanwhile, honour mode's getting even tougher thanks to some extra legendary actions and spells for foes like Malus Thorm and Dror Ragzlin. A bunch of bug fixes for dark urges and origin characters are also on the way to go with those new endings for the former, along with some improvements to the ever-critical party banter.

— Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) July 16, 2024

The community update also sees Larian let a few modders who've been part of the closed alpha testing of the tools to chat about what they've been up to, with a couple working on mods that revolve around the modifying of colours for things like Dragonborn scales.

Patch 7 won’t be the final update for Baldur’s Gate 3," the studio wrote to close out the update, "We still have a few things up our sleeve - including many community-requested features like crossplay and a photo mode to capture and share your unforgettable moments. And we’re working on a host of other enhancements, from gameplay tweaks and quality-of-life improvements to bug fixes and performance optimizations."

If you're after more BG3-related reading while you wait to find out if you've gotten into that closed beta, why not read our recent interview with a modder who added a whole roguelike mode to the game, especially given that we asked them what they think those official tools might do for the game's modding scene.