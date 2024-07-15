Forget Astarion, Fallout: London claims to have nabbed one of the UK's most memeable political figures to voice a robot that yells "Order!"

This is not a drill. UK political memes look set to inflitrate the Fallout universe via Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London. Having already confirmed some pretty huge names voice acting-wise, the mod's Project Lead now looks to be suggesting a former MP known for yelling things is also on that list.

Back in February, we learned that the mod's cast includes Neil Newbon - the voice of Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion - and A Plague Tale: Requiem’s Anna Demetriou, with their names slotting in alongside the likes of the already announced Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker. Yes, that's the sixth and seventh doctors from Doctor Who.

Now, over on the mod's Discord server, project lead Dean 'Prilladog' Carter looks to have revealed perhaps the weirdest addition to a mod's cast in the history of, well, modding via a "Little Amusing Update".

"Imagine being Fallout: London and feeling so lucky having all the talented voice actors on the team," he wrote, "But then boosting it further with the fact that we have [two] Doctor Who actors as VAs... then Neil Newbon messages us and also wants a role."

"But the cherry on the top? Who better to represent our mod's version of the Speaker of the House, than a robot version. Voiced by John Bercow himself." Yes, Fallout London has seemingly roped in an actual former MP from the UK's Parliament to voice a bucket-of-bolts you'll run into when you explore the mod's rendition of where a lot of dodgy people — with some exceptions (we see you, Thatcher's Techbase ace Jeremy Corbyn) — meet to shout at each other about the state of the nation.

If you're unfamiliar with John Bercow, he's the former Speaker of the House who became a bit of a meme, especially around the time Brexit was being debated, for yelling "Order!" at MPs when things got a bit rowdy debate-wise, as is the job of the speaker.

Carter wasn't playing around either, providing a short voice clip of the Bercow bot in action. Sadly, it sounds a bit like the nukes have done a number on it, saying the "Protect and Survive" slogan the mod's pulled from the real-world British public information campaign about nuclear attacks, before repeating the words "error" and "order". The latter of which being done with the same inflection as Bercow's much-memed deliveries of it in parliament.

The modder also simply responded "we don't use AI voices" to a Discord member that questioned whether the team had done so - mainly out of disbelief that they've actually gotten Bercow on board, so that looks to pretty much eliminate any suspicions you might have had about foul play here.

Currently, Fallout: London's still undergoing some final testing before it can finally release, and we've recently learned that, due to the need to downgrade Fallout 4, you won't be able to play it via an Epic Games store copy of the game on release.