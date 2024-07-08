Stardew Valley's Baldur's Gate 3 mod team hopes to let you romance pixelated Astarion later this year - in a seasonal outfit, too

You're all probably quite desperate to smooch Baldur's Gate 3's Astarion in Stardew Valley, and hopefully by the end of the year you'll be able to.

Back in April, a small group of modders revealed that they're working on a mod for Stardew Valley all about last year's biggest game, Baldur's Gate 3. Planned characters included fan favourites like Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale and Halsin, with only the first and last characters listed there being romanceable. However, XunHe1145, one of the modders on the project, shared an update over the weekend that detailed when you can potentially expect the first part to be released, and some other new additions to it. "Although the release date has not been decided, there is a high probability that the first part will be released this fall or winter," wrote XunHe1145.

That'll obviously be exciting for the venn diagram of Stardew Valley and Baldur's Gate 3 fans, but it wasn't the only update offered about the mod. For one, there's some new stores, one of which is a restaurant managed by Rolan - or, well, more specifically, Rolan's Projection, similar to how the Projection serves you in Sorcerous Sundries. Rolan does appear himself, and he's not a marriable NPC, but he will appear occasionally on the map. The update also offered a reminder that only Astarion and Halsin are available for marriage, but once the first part of the mod is out, those that support the team's Patreon will be able to vote on who can be married next.

Hi guys, we’d like to share with you the current progress of Baldur's village, although the release date has not been decided, but there is a high probability that the first part will be released this fall or winter.



【 New Store 】

On top of that, spouse rooms, patios, and special furniture is being worked on, and there'll even be seasonal outfits for all of the NPCs that will be in the mod - you can get a glimpse at those in the tweet above.

