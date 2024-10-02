Baldur's Gate 3 mods have arrived on console, with Larian celebrating by telling us it loves magic underpants and having Lae'zel chainsaw a flying beard to death

Having already rocked the worlds of those on PC, Baldur's Gate 3's uber-beefy Patch 7 has now arrived on console and Mac, bringing with it that huge array of changes and additions - including mods. Larian's celebrated the latter by releasing another of its great little animated shorts, and urging you to kick off by slapping a hocus-pocus-infused thong in your load order.

If you want the full rundown of what's included in the patch now the full notes are out there, you'll find all of those details about evil endings, mod support, revamped split screen, and all the rest of it in our article about the patch arriving on PC last month. Make sure you pack your reading glasses, I kept it relatively brief, but I'm not a miracle worker.

"Today’s update also brings Hotfix 26 and Hotfix 27 to all platforms," Larian wrote in its community update about this development, "Far from being our last patch, you can still expect to see crossplay and a photo mode for Baldur’s Gate 3 in the future."

It added that Patch 7 has seen PC players download "more than 15 million" mods via the official toolkit so far, with "over 1,000" having been uploaded via it. How do you celebrate that? Well, in this case, via the masterful PR that is another one of those very nice little BG3 animated shorts where the party members we all know and love get up to shenanigans.

Check out the newest collaboration between our Senior Writer, @twitgera, and @SpudGunStudios and begin your modding journey with Patch 7, live now on console and Mac! https://t.co/Y4R2RTNmmk — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) October 2, 2024

This one, dubbed 'Baldur’s Gate 3: Modding Mayhem', sees the gang take on a wizard of modding. He's filled the city with big rabbits, flies about on a CD case, and vaguely reminds me of Yosemite Sam. Anyway, spoiler alert, Lae'zel brutally murders him with a power tool after he gives her a nose. Gale and Astarion also boast some terrible trims at various points, while Shadowheart gets turned into a cat lady, because, you know, mods.

While specifying that folks on console will only be able to download a select group of mods, with the ability to create them using the toolkit understandably locked to PC, Larian has also done you the solid of providing a guide to console modding and recommending a bunch of different mods to get your load order started, via lists in those patch notes linked above, a PlayStation blog, and a YouTube video.

One of them is Xelphos' 'Underwear of Rituals', which gives you "a collection of enchanted underwear that bestows the wearer with ability to shapeshift, read minds, speak to and understand animals as well as converse with the dead". Mods.

If you're after more recent Baldur's Gate 3 news concerning mods, some of the experimental projects folks have been working on using modfified versions of the official toolkit include a real-time combat mod and a fully custom quest involving a clown that lives in a weird tent dimension.