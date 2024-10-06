Are mods popular with the Baldur's Gate 3 community? You can ask the 40% of players that are "embracing utter chaos" with them

Larian recently introduced official mod support to Baldur's Gate 3, and it turns out a huge number of players are using them.

Mods being popular with Baldur's Gate 3 players was always a bit of an inevitability, considering its inherently playful nature as a game, and that was quickly evidenced by the fact that more than three million mods had been downloaded after Patch 7 dropped on PC last month. Now, the official Baldur's Gate 3 has shared an update on where players are at in the week following the patch's release on console, and yeah, it's pretty clear that mods are popular with pretty much everyone. For starters, in the month since Patch 7 launched on PC, more than 22 million mods have been downloaded, a very healthy figure that points towards Baldur's Gate 3's modding scene's continued success.

Console players also quite quickly got to downloading mods, with apparently over 1.7 million mods having been downloaded in the first 24 hours of the patch arriving on console. The toolkit has also already allowed for the creation of more than 2000 mods, which have been made by 768 mod authors, and that's just in a month. But perhaps most staggeringly of all is the fact that over 40% of all current players, meaning PC and console, are "embracing utter chaos with mods," i.e. playing with mods.

Mods have been available on console and Mac for less than a week, and you’re already smashing records!



Mods have been available on console and Mac for less than a week, and you're already smashing records!

Thank you to the mod authors who have been bringing their creations to life with the BG3 Toolkit, and thank you to all of the players now causing chaos in Faerûn. pic.twitter.com/UmXgTqpsa1 — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) October 4, 2024

Modders really have gotten to work quickly on Baldur's Gate 3, as quite soon after patch 7 was initially released, it was already made possible to make custom maps, with someone already working on a custom version of Avernus, Karlach's homeland. People have gotten weird with it already too, as one custom quest mod will have you looking for the nose of a clown living in a weird circus dimension, as you do.