If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Block Mayhem codes for January 2024

Block Mayhem artwork showing a blackhole.
Image credit: Blockwork Official
Amelia Zollner avatar
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on
2nd January 2024: We added new Block Mayhem codes.

Block Mayhem is a luck-based Roblox game where you’ll run around a map collecting blocks that fall from the sky. Most blocks you’ll see are just common, uncommon, or rare, but every once in a while, an extremely rare block will spawn and you’ll have to scramble to collect it before anybody else does. It’s a simple yet addictive process, and it’s an easy game to spend a lot of time in — some blocks have as high as a 1 in a 750 million chance of spawning, and it’ll take a lot of time (or just pure luck) before you’re able to add them to your index.

You can get upgrades and multipliers to make the block collecting process easy, but you’ll have to collect your fair share of blocks to afford these. Luckily, though, Block Mayhem has Roblox codes that you can use Gems that’ll fund your next big upgrade. These codes are typically distributed on the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Block Mayhem codes to help you and your block retrieval business get a handy head start.

All working Block Mayhem codes

  • NewYears2023: 500 Gems (NEW!)

All expired Block Mayhem codes

  • NewQuests!
  • EventsBack
  • jolly
  • SorryDelay
  • INVERTED
  • DEPTH
  • NEWUPDATE
  • OneMillionVisits
  • HALLOWEEN
  • QUESTS
  • ARCTIC
  • PLACER
  • Blossom
  • Update2
  • ForFree
  • brokebum2

How do I redeem codes in Block Mayhem?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Block Mayhem? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Block Mayhem in Roblox.
  2. If you haven’t already, accept your Welcome Bonus.
  3. Click the ABX button near the bottom right corner of your screen.
    4. Arrow showing location in the bottom right of the screen where the code remeption button can be found.
    Image credit: Blockwork Official/VG247
  4. Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem!”

Done collecting rare blocks and buying upgrades? To get a leg up in other popular Roblox games, head to our codes guides for Ultimate Football, Starving Artists, Blade Ball, and Bee Swarm Simulator.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

About the Author
Amelia Zollner avatar

Amelia Zollner

Contributor

Amelia Zollner is a freelance writer and game developer who loves all things indie and Nintendo. They've contributed to sites like IGN, Polygon, and Fanbyte and are currently developing a short game called Garage Sale.

Comments