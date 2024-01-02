Block Mayhem codes for January 2024

2nd January 2024: We added new Block Mayhem codes.

Block Mayhem is a luck-based Roblox game where you’ll run around a map collecting blocks that fall from the sky. Most blocks you’ll see are just common, uncommon, or rare, but every once in a while, an extremely rare block will spawn and you’ll have to scramble to collect it before anybody else does. It’s a simple yet addictive process, and it’s an easy game to spend a lot of time in — some blocks have as high as a 1 in a 750 million chance of spawning, and it’ll take a lot of time (or just pure luck) before you’re able to add them to your index.

You can get upgrades and multipliers to make the block collecting process easy, but you’ll have to collect your fair share of blocks to afford these. Luckily, though, Block Mayhem has Roblox codes that you can use Gems that’ll fund your next big upgrade. These codes are typically distributed on the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Block Mayhem codes to help you and your block retrieval business get a handy head start.

All working Block Mayhem codes

NewYears2023: 500 Gems (NEW!)

All expired Block Mayhem codes

NewQuests!

EventsBack

jolly

SorryDelay

INVERTED

DEPTH

NEWUPDATE

OneMillionVisits

HALLOWEEN

QUESTS

ARCTIC

PLACER

Blossom

Update2

ForFree

brokebum2

How do I redeem codes in Block Mayhem?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Block Mayhem? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Block Mayhem in Roblox. If you haven’t already, accept your Welcome Bonus. Click the ABX button near the bottom right corner of your screen. Image credit: Blockwork Official/VG247 Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit “Redeem!”

