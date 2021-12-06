Bee Swarm Simulator codes: Honey, buffs and more [December 2021]

Bee Swarm Simulator codes can add more buzz to your game, including new bees, buffs, beans and more.

This page will be kept up to date with any new or expired Bee Swarm Simulator codes, so keep checking back every so often to get your free share of experience and items - to upgrade your character and the bees.

Active Bee Swarm Simulator codes

Here are all of the working Bee Swarm Simulator codes as of December 2021:

Dysentery – buff and one 7-pronged cog

– buff and one 7-pronged cog Marshmallow – marshmallow bee, one hour conversion boost

– marshmallow bee, one hour conversion boost SecretProfileCode – one ant pass, one shocked bee jelly

– one ant pass, one shocked bee jelly Sure – 2,500 honey, three dandelion field boost, 30 minute conversion boost

– 2,500 honey, three dandelion field boost, 30 minute conversion boost Teespring – one marshmallow bee, three bamboo field boost, three bamboo field winds

– one marshmallow bee, three bamboo field boost, three bamboo field winds Wax – five tickets, 5,000 honey

– five tickets, 5,000 honey Wink – five tickets, 5,000 honey, black bear morph, seven dandelion field boost

– five tickets, 5,000 honey, black bear morph, seven dandelion field boost Buzz – 5,000 honey

– 5,000 honey Nectar – 5,000 honey

– 5,000 honey 38217 – five tickets

– five tickets Bopmaster – five tickets

– five tickets Cog – five tickets

– five tickets Connoisseur – five tickets

– five tickets Crawlers – five tickets

– five tickets Roof – five tickets

– five tickets 10mMembers - Neonberries x10, Strawberries x10, Blueberries x10, Pineapples x10, Sunflower Seeds x10, Gumdrops x10, Moon Charms x10, Haste X10, Focus x10, Red Boost x10, Blue Boost x10, White Boost x10, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost for 1 Hour, Pineapple Patch Code for 1 Hour, and Pepper Patch Code for 1 Hour

- Neonberries x10, Strawberries x10, Blueberries x10, Pineapples x10, Sunflower Seeds x10, Gumdrops x10, Moon Charms x10, Haste X10, Focus x10, Red Boost x10, Blue Boost x10, White Boost x10, Black Bear Morph, Conversion Boost for 1 Hour, Pineapple Patch Code for 1 Hour, and Pepper Patch Code for 1 Hour RebootFriday - Wealth Clock x5, Conversion Boost 1 Hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 Hour, Rose Field Code 1 Hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 Hour, Super Smoothie

- Wealth Clock x5, Conversion Boost 1 Hour, Pine Tree Forest Code 1 Hour, Rose Field Code 1 Hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 Hour, Super Smoothie MondoOutage - Micro-Converters +3, Moon Charms +10, Neonberry +1, Marshmellow Bee +1, Mountop Top Field Code Buff 1 Hour

- Micro-Converters +3, Moon Charms +10, Neonberry +1, Marshmellow Bee +1, Mountop Top Field Code Buff 1 Hour PlushFriday - Marshmallow Bee, Neonberry, Micro-Converter, Conversion Boost 1 Hour, pine Tree Forest Code 1 Hour, Rose Field Code 1 Hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 Hour, Activate Super Smoothie

- Marshmallow Bee, Neonberry, Micro-Converter, Conversion Boost 1 Hour, pine Tree Forest Code 1 Hour, Rose Field Code 1 Hour, Dandelion Field Code 1 Hour, Activate Super Smoothie Jumpstart - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

- 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes Millie - 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

- 7-Pronged Cog, Dandelion Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes Troggles - 7-Pronged Cog, Clover Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

- 7-Pronged Cog, Clover Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes Luther - 7-Pronged Cog, Blue Flower Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

- 7-Pronged Cog, Blue Flower Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes CarmenSanDiego - 7-Pronged Cog, Rose Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes

- 7-Pronged Cog, Rose Field Code Buff for 30 Minutes WordFactory - 7-Pronged Cog, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff for 30 Minutes

- 7-Pronged Cog, Pine Tree Forest Code Buff for 30 Minutes 1MLikes - Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops

- Ticket, Treat, Bitterberry, Sunflower Seed, Strawberry, Blueberry, Pineapple, Moon Charm, Cloud Vial, Ant Pass, Field Dice, Micro-Converter, Coconut, Stinger, Gumdrops Banned - Stubborn Bee Jelly and buffs

- Stubborn Bee Jelly and buffs 500mil - Bamboo Field Boost, Field Dice x5, Gumdrops x5, Jelly Beans x5, Wealth Clock x5

- Bamboo Field Boost, Field Dice x5, Gumdrops x5, Jelly Beans x5, Wealth Clock x5 BeesBuzz123 - Cloud Vial, Gumdrops x5, Jelly Beans x3

- Cloud Vial, Gumdrops x5, Jelly Beans x3 ClubBean - Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost x2

- Magic Bean, Pineapple Boost x2 ClubConverters - Micro-Converter x10

- Micro-Converter x10 Cubly - Bumble Bee Jelly, Bitterberry x10, Capacity, Micro-Converter

- Bumble Bee Jelly, Bitterberry x10, Capacity, Micro-Converter Discord100k - Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, Pine Tree Boost, Spider Field Boost, Gumdrop x3, Jelly Bean x3, Moon Charm x3, Ticket x3

- Marshmallow Bee Buff, Rose Field Boost, Pine Tree Boost, Spider Field Boost, Gumdrop x3, Jelly Bean x3, Moon Charm x3, Ticket x3 GumdropsForScience - Gumdrops x15

- Gumdrops x15 Mocito100T - Coconuts and Boost/Capacity, Gumdrops, Inspire, Stingers

- Coconuts and Boost/Capacity, Gumdrops, Inspire, Stingers RedMarket - Pepper Patch Boosts and Capacity

What are Bee Swarm Simulator codes?

Bee Swarm Simulator codes are developer released codes that can gain a lot of helpful in-game items and boosts. Like other Roblox games, these codes may change every month, so make sure to keep checking.

Note that Field Boosts, and Wind Buffs, only last a total of 15 minutes - so be careful to only redeem one code at once, in order to make the most out of the gains. Also, some codes might require that players are part of the Bee Swarm Simulator Club to be able to redeem them - to join it is an easy process, so don't worry too much.

How do I redeem codes in Bee Swarm Simulator codes?

To redeem these helpful codes, open up Bee Swarm Simulator and look for the gear shape icon in the top menu. Hit it, and a box labelled Promo Codes pops up. Enter the code in the box, hit redeem, and there you have it - benefits galore.

This page will be updated regularly, so keep an eye out for new codes, and any that may have expired.

