Sakura Stand codes for December 2023

12th December 2023: We checked for new Sakura Stand codes.

Mainly inspired by the anime JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sakura Stand (occasionally known as Sukuna Stand) is an anime fighting game in Roblox. Like in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, in Sakura Stand, you’ll follow a story while fighting off enemies (and other players) with flashy abilities.

To earn things like new skins to decorate your character with and abilities that make fighting easier, you’ll need Tokens, which you can unlock through gameplay. However, if you want to speed up the process a little bit, you can use Roblox codes to get some free Tokens and boosts. The Sakura Stand development team usually posts these codes in the game’s Discord server, but if you’d rather save yourself the effort, we’ve done all of the hard work for you and compiled this handy list of Sakura Stand codes so you can get your hands on plenty of Tokens as soon as possible.

All working Sakura Stand codes

ANewGame : 2,000 Tokens

: 2,000 Tokens FOURTHSHUTDOWN : 1,000 Tokens

: 1,000 Tokens AuddyCOOKED : 1-1,000 Tokens (Random)

: 1-1,000 Tokens (Random) WHISPERTEAM : 1,000 Tokens

: 1,000 Tokens sorryguys: 900 Tokens

All expired Sakura Stand codes

HeIsGone

SlowShutdownSorry

Cid

ShadowGarden

EminenceInSakura

CursedSpiritManipulation

ThisAintBalanced

100M

20ActiveIsCrazy!

VesselOfLife

LateShutdown

Halloween2023

Fushiguro

SorcererHunter

W

ThankYouForTheSupport

Limitless

Fate

HolyGrailWar

Yowaimo

Dying

PureLove

Sorcerer

ThanksForPlaying

Origin

Shinra

Rizzuku

WhatTheHellMan

Flamescion

GamemodeUpd

BugFixesDuh

CodeBugFix

SukunaFingerIncident

Cursed

How do I redeem codes in Sakura Stand?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Sakura Stand? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Sakura Stand in Roblox (in case you can’t find it, it’s called Sukuna Stand in the Roblox search tab). Hit “Play.” Click the gear icon in the bottom left corner to enter the game’s menu. Image credit: VG247/Sakura Pro Max Hit the “Settings” tab near the top of the menu that pops up. Scroll down, enter your code in the “Enter Code here” box, and hit the enter key. Image credit: VG247/Sakura Pro Max

