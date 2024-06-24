Five Nights TD codes for June 2024

Five Nights TD is a Roblox tower defense with a spooky twist — it’s set in the Five Nights at Freddy’s pizzeria. In it, you’ll exchange tokens to roll for spooky animatronics, enchant your team, and make your way through several (scary!) nights by defending your base.

Especially in earlier levels, it can be hard to defend your base with a weaker team (and even harder to grab enough resources for new units). Luckily, you can use Five Nights TD codes to grab some free Tokens for rolling and Souls. Developer Hyper TD typically shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve rounded up every code right here so you can get back to defending your base and rolling for rare animatronics.

All working FNTD codes

FiveNightsTD : 100 Tokens

: 100 Tokens UPDATE1 : 1 Soul

: 1 Soul 5KACTIVE : 3 Souls

: 3 Souls 3KLIKES: 5 Souls

All expired FNTD codes

RELEASE

How do I redeem codes in Five Nights TD?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Five Nights TD? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Five Nights TD in Roblox. Click the settings button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Scroll all the way down to the bottom of the menu that pops up, enter your code in the field, and hit “GO.”

