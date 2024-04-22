Ultimate Tower Defense codes for April 2024

Ultimate Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game. In matches, you’ll place units on a battlefield to fend off waves of enemies, while in the lobby you can try to earn more gold by fishing and spending time in the time machine. You can also summon rare, anime-inspired heroes to fight on your side.

Between games and the lobby, there’s a lot to do in UTD, but chances are, your main goal is going to be getting stronger units through the game’s Summon feature. In that case, you’ll want to grab some Reroll Potions, Gold boosts, and even some free units, all of which you can get via Ultimate Tower Defense codes.

Developer Ghostworks usually shares these codes on Twitter and in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and compiled this handy list of every working and expired Ultimate Tower Defense code right here so you can get back to summoning.

All working Ultimate Tower Defense codes

Artifacts : 70 Reroll Potions, 2 Material Crates

: 70 Reroll Potions, 2 Material Crates SorryForMapBugs : 50% Gold boost (24 hours)

: 50% Gold boost (24 hours) SubscribeToAlopekForShinyRimuru : Shiny limited Rimuru unit

: Shiny limited Rimuru unit 400kLikes : 250 Gems, 70 Reroll Potions, 20 EXP Tomes

: 250 Gems, 70 Reroll Potions, 20 EXP Tomes 500kFavs: 30 Reroll Potions

All expired Ultimate Tower Defense codes

Hardcoreee

PostUpdate24Hour

EvoItemsPlz

WeHit5k

Easter2024

FreeRerollzz

WeHit4k

GimmeSouls

UTDIsLife

24HourCode2

24HourCode1

FreeGemz

PotionsPlz

MegaUpdate

BOOKS

NewGamemodeHype

Valentines2024

Sub2ChadSpot

IAmAGhoul

Update2024

Christmas2023

ItsJJKEveryday

SpookyScarySkeletons

leaderboardreset6

SpaceInvasion

HailLordBoris

ByeByeBoris

Veyar

Sub2PlanetMilo

Release

valentinesday

340kLikes

600kGroupMembers

160kLikes

180KLikes

45klikes

120klikes

30KLikes

Russo

70KLikes

Super

170kLikes

Christmas2022

SnowRBX

Inemajohn

10KLikes

MillionMembers

20Updates

270KLikes

230KLikes

50mVisits

50KLikes

210klikes

260KLikes

ANIME

easter2023

500Likes

300klikes

Easter2022

100Gems

5000Likes

Tofuu

200Mvisits

110KLikes

MerryChristmas

100KLikes

1000Likes

330KLikes

240KLikes

350KLikes

20MVisits

750MillionVisits

LateJuly4

Update4

90klikes

AS812D024

600MillionVisits

140KLikes

Maja

130KLikes

2910AL3

8E8ALE

MoneyPlease

Gravy

80klikes

100Mvisits

Blackbeard!

360KLikes

15KLikes

220Klikes

2023

5MVisits

TheOnePieceIsReal

150KLikes

5/12

5/30/2021

250mVisits

Superman

500MillionVisits

BREN0RJ7

200Klikes

StayGreen2022

320klikes

40KLikes

Betero

190KLikes

310klikes

Patrick

290KLikes

25klikes

60klikes

Blueio

300mvisits

UPDATE2023

INEEDGOLD

MOREPOTIONS2

MOREPOTIONS

MOREBOOKS

How do I redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Twitter icon button in the bottom left corner of the menu off to the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Ghostworks Enter your code into the field and hit “Redeem.” Image credit: VG247/Ghostworks

