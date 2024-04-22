Ultimate Tower Defense codes for April 2024
Power up your anime army with free units, gold boosts and more.
Ultimate Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game. In matches, you’ll place units on a battlefield to fend off waves of enemies, while in the lobby you can try to earn more gold by fishing and spending time in the time machine. You can also summon rare, anime-inspired heroes to fight on your side.
Between games and the lobby, there’s a lot to do in UTD, but chances are, your main goal is going to be getting stronger units through the game’s Summon feature. In that case, you’ll want to grab some Reroll Potions, Gold boosts, and even some free units, all of which you can get via Ultimate Tower Defense codes.
Developer Ghostworks usually shares these codes on Twitter and in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and compiled this handy list of every working and expired Ultimate Tower Defense code right here so you can get back to summoning.
All working Ultimate Tower Defense codes
- Artifacts: 70 Reroll Potions, 2 Material Crates
- SorryForMapBugs: 50% Gold boost (24 hours)
- SubscribeToAlopekForShinyRimuru: Shiny limited Rimuru unit
- 400kLikes: 250 Gems, 70 Reroll Potions, 20 EXP Tomes
- 500kFavs: 30 Reroll Potions
All expired Ultimate Tower Defense codes
- Hardcoreee
- PostUpdate24Hour
- EvoItemsPlz
- WeHit5k
- Easter2024
- FreeRerollzz
- WeHit4k
- GimmeSouls
- UTDIsLife
- 24HourCode2
- 24HourCode1
- FreeGemz
- PotionsPlz
- MegaUpdate
- BOOKS
- NewGamemodeHype
- Valentines2024
- Sub2ChadSpot
- IAmAGhoul
- Update2024
- Christmas2023
- ItsJJKEveryday
- SpookyScarySkeletons
- leaderboardreset6
- SpaceInvasion
- HailLordBoris
- ByeByeBoris
- Veyar
- Sub2PlanetMilo
- Release
- valentinesday
- 340kLikes
- 600kGroupMembers
- 160kLikes
- 180KLikes
- 45klikes
- 120klikes
- 30KLikes
- Russo
- 70KLikes
- Super
- 170kLikes
- Christmas2022
- SnowRBX
- Inemajohn
- 10KLikes
- MillionMembers
- 20Updates
- 270KLikes
- 230KLikes
- 50mVisits
- 50KLikes
- 210klikes
- 260KLikes
- ANIME
- easter2023
- 500Likes
- 300klikes
- Easter2022
- 100Gems
- 5000Likes
- Tofuu
- 200Mvisits
- 110KLikes
- MerryChristmas
- 100KLikes
- 1000Likes
- 330KLikes
- 240KLikes
- 350KLikes
- 20MVisits
- 750MillionVisits
- LateJuly4
- Update4
- 90klikes
- AS812D024
- 600MillionVisits
- 140KLikes
- Maja
- 130KLikes
- 2910AL3
- 8E8ALE
- MoneyPlease
- Gravy
- 80klikes
- 100Mvisits
- Blackbeard!
- 360KLikes
- 15KLikes
- 220Klikes
- 2023
- 5MVisits
- TheOnePieceIsReal
- 150KLikes
- 5/12
- 5/30/2021
- 250mVisits
- Superman
- 500MillionVisits
- BREN0RJ7
- 200Klikes
- StayGreen2022
- 320klikes
- 40KLikes
- Betero
- 190KLikes
- 310klikes
- Patrick
- 290KLikes
- 25klikes
- 60klikes
- Blueio
- 300mvisits
- UPDATE2023
- INEEDGOLD
- MOREPOTIONS2
- MOREPOTIONS
- MOREBOOKS
How do I redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Ultimate Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox.
- Click the Twitter icon button in the bottom left corner of the menu off to the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field and hit “Redeem.”
