Skibidi Tower Defense codes for January 2024

3rd January 2024: We checked for new Skibidi Tower Defense codes.

Skibidi Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game where you’ll place units to fend off waves of enemies that get progressively stronger. Skibidi Tower Defense has a twist, however — it’s inspired by the popular web series Skibidi Toilet, meaning the enemies are toilets and your units are humans with cameras, TVs, and speakers for heads.

If you want to beat the hardest waves, you’ll have to invest in some Crates to get stronger units. Crates can be pricey and the best units are rare, but thankfully, you can get more coins and boost your luck using codes. We’ve rounded up all of the current Skibidi Tower Defense codes shared by the developer, Fixated Games, to save you some time and let you get back to what’s important: protecting yourself from those toilets.

All working Skibidi Tower Defense codes

EP69 : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Double Coins Potion

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Double Coins Potion cope : 1 Double Coins Potion

: 1 Double Coins Potion glitch : 1 Luck Potion, 1 Double Coins Potion

: 1 Luck Potion, 1 Double Coins Potion freeskibs: 100 Coins

All expired Skibidi Tower Defense codes

Skibidi Tower Defense doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Skibidi Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Skibidi Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Skibidi Tower Defense in Roblox. If you haven’t already, click through the game’s tutorial. Click the "Gifts" button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: Fixated Games/VG247 Click the "Codes" button above the top right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: Fixated Games/VG247 Enter your code and click "Verify".

