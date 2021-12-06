Funky Friday codes: Free points and animations [December 2021]Get down with these codes
Funky Friday codes can add a lot to the game - including animations and points. Based on the old arcade feel and the hit rhythm game Friday Night Funkin', Funky Friday is a new Roblox experience that has been gathering popularity thanks to its' similarities to Dance Dance Revolution.
With the codes that are available, players can get free animations and free points to spend on animations. This page will be updated regularly, so make sure to check back.
Active Funky Friday Codes
These are all of the working Funky Friday codes:
- 1BILCHEESE - lose control
- MILLIONLIKES - radio emote
- 100kactive - 250 points
- Halfbillion - 500 points
- SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON - 300 points
- 250M - 250 points
- 1MILFAVS - boombox animation
- 100M - 500 points
- 19DOLLAR - RickRoll animation
What are Funky Friday codes
Funky Friday codes pop up from time to time, distributed by the game's developers. There isn't a set schedule, so it's good to keep an eye on our page to see when new codes are released. More codes means more points and new animations.
How do I redeem codes in Funky Friday?
To redeem codes in Funky Friday, follow the same simple steps as other Roblox games: enter the game, find the Twitter icon, and click it. There will be a "Code Here" section - pop the code in, hit enter, and receive rewards.
Looking for more free Roblox stuff? Check out more of our code pages: Roblox codes, Bubble Gum Simulator codes, King Legacy codes, All Star Tower Defence codes, Shindo Life codes, Ro Ghoul codes, Blox Fruits codes and Anime Fighting Simulator codes.