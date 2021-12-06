Funky Friday codes: Free points and animations [December 2021]

Funky Friday codes can add a lot to the game - including animations and points. Based on the old arcade feel and the hit rhythm game Friday Night Funkin', Funky Friday is a new Roblox experience that has been gathering popularity thanks to its' similarities to Dance Dance Revolution.

With the codes that are available, players can get free animations and free points to spend on animations. This page will be updated regularly, so make sure to check back.

Active Funky Friday Codes

These are all of the working Funky Friday codes:

1BILCHEESE - lose control

- lose control MILLIONLIKES - radio emote

- radio emote 100kactive - 250 points

- 250 points Halfbillion - 500 points

- 500 points SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON - 300 points

- 300 points 250M - 250 points

- 250 points 1MILFAVS - boombox animation

- boombox animation 100M - 500 points

- 500 points 19DOLLAR - RickRoll animation

What are Funky Friday codes

Funky Friday codes pop up from time to time, distributed by the game's developers. There isn't a set schedule, so it's good to keep an eye on our page to see when new codes are released. More codes means more points and new animations.

How do I redeem codes in Funky Friday?

To redeem codes in Funky Friday, follow the same simple steps as other Roblox games: enter the game, find the Twitter icon, and click it. There will be a "Code Here" section - pop the code in, hit enter, and receive rewards.

