Arm Wrestle Simulator codes for June 2023

23rd June, 2023: We checked for new Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.

Arm Wrestle Simulator is a popular Roblox game that's all about arm wrestling. You start off having zero muscle mass and need to get buff quick if you want to stand any chance of beating the opposition. You'll build your character's strength up by hitting the weights and doing other exercises, and when you're ready you can take on other characters in arm wrestling matches.

If you need a hand getting beefed-up then make sure you redeem some Arm Wrestle Simulator codes to make pumping iron a little bit easier. Codes offer freebies like Wins, which can be used to purchase eggs that end up hatching Pets. These companions are crucial to your training in Arm Wrestle Simulator as they offer stat boosts, which help you sculpt your guns and get stronger much quicker.

Working Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

axel - 50 Wins

- 50 Wins Knighty - 4 Wins

Expired Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

release

How to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator:

Launch Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox. Click the 'Codes' button on the right of your screen. On the Codes menu there's a textbox which says 'Enter Code'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Verify' button.

If the code you entered is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. But if nothing happens when you press 'Verify' then the code is no longer working. Codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator, like other Roblox games, are time sensitive so don't delay if you want to avoid missing out.

