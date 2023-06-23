If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Arm Wrestle Simulator codes for June 2023

Sculpt those guns and crush your opponents.

Artwork for Roblox game Arm Wrestle Simulator showing two characters arm wrestling with one crying out.
Kubo Games
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
23rd June, 2023: We checked for new Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.

Arm Wrestle Simulator is a popular Roblox game that's all about arm wrestling. You start off having zero muscle mass and need to get buff quick if you want to stand any chance of beating the opposition. You'll build your character's strength up by hitting the weights and doing other exercises, and when you're ready you can take on other characters in arm wrestling matches.

If you need a hand getting beefed-up then make sure you redeem some Arm Wrestle Simulator codes to make pumping iron a little bit easier. Codes offer freebies like Wins, which can be used to purchase eggs that end up hatching Pets. These companions are crucial to your training in Arm Wrestle Simulator as they offer stat boosts, which help you sculpt your guns and get stronger much quicker.

Working Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

  • axel - 50 Wins
  • Knighty - 4 Wins

Expired Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

  • release

How to redeem Arm Wrestle Simulator codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Arm Wrestle Simulator:

  1. Launch Arm Wrestle Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the 'Codes' button on the right of your screen.
    Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in Arm Wrestle Simulator.
  3. On the Codes menu there's a textbox which says 'Enter Code'.
    Arrow pointing at the codes menu in Arm Wrestle Simulator.
  4. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Verify' button.

If the code you entered is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know what goodies you've claimed for free. But if nothing happens when you press 'Verify' then the code is no longer working. Codes for Arm Wrestle Simulator, like other Roblox games, are time sensitive so don't delay if you want to avoid missing out.

Looking for more fitness-themed games on Roblox? Then head to our Strongman Simulator codes page to earn freebies in another bulk-em up. For help with other popular Roblox games visit our Blox Fruits codes, Anime Adventures codes, Pixel Piece codes and Striker Odyssey codes pages.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch