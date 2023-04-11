Strongman Simulator codes for April 2023

11th April, 2023: We checked for new Strongman Simulator codes.

Strongman Simulator is a popular Roblox game that's all about getting hench. As the old saying goes, no pain no gain, and Strongman Simulator lives by this. You start off as a tiny character and have to do a variety of workouts to get more of the in-game Energy currency. This can then be spent to lift weights, which uses up a certain amount of energy each time and helps build muscle.

It's an addictive gameplay loop and the more you play the bigger you'll see your character become as they put on a ridiculous amounts of muscle and grow in height. If you need some help in the gym, our list of Strongman Simulator codes will help kick-start your training. These codes help supercharge your workout program by offering energy boosts, increases to your workout speed and free Pets which give you better stats.

Working Strongman Simulator codes

1500likes - 2x Energy for 5 minutes

- 2x Energy for 5 minutes 5000likes - 2x Energy for 5 minutes

- 2x Energy for 5 minutes 10000 - 2x Energy for 5 minutes

- 2x Energy for 5 minutes 25k - 2x Workout Speed for 10 minutes

- 2x Workout Speed for 10 minutes 10m - 2x Workout Speed for 10 minutes

- 2x Workout Speed for 10 minutes 100M - 2x Energy for 10 minutes

- 2x Energy for 10 minutes 400M - 2x Energy for 15 minutes

- 2x Energy for 15 minutes season1 - 2x Energy for 10 minutes

- 2x Energy for 10 minutes strongman - Rubber Duck pet

Expired Strongman Simulator codes

500likes

How to redeem Strongman Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Strongman Simulator? Just follow these steps:

Launch Strongman Simulator in Roblox. Once in-game lookout for the "Codes" button on the left. Click on it and it'll bring up a codes menu. Simply enter in the code you want to redeem into the textbox and then press the "Use" button.

If the code is active, the stat boost or free Pet you've claimed will be redeemed. If you get an error message, then double check you entered it in correctly as codes are case sensitive. If everything is in working order and the code still isn't working, then that means it's now expired. While most Strongman Simulator codes are still active, one has now expired.