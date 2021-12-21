Muscle Legends is a Roblox game all about building your muscles to become the biggest and the best. Think of it as an online, competitive weight-lifting gym. In Roblox. Here we've got a list of all Muscle Legends codes for you.

The aim is to get as big as you can, and these codes will assist by giving you free gems to buy moves and items, as well as some much needed strength. You can even get pets! This page will be updated regularly, so make sure to keep an eye on it so you can stay as swole as possible!

If being the toughest guy in Muscle Legends isn't enough for you, check out our Anime Fighting Simulator codes and Shindo Life codes for more chances to fight your way to the top.

Active Muscle Legends codes

epicreward500 - 500 gems

- 500 gems frostgems10 - 10,000 gems

- 10,000 gems galaxycrystal50 - 5,000 gems

- 5,000 gems launch250 - 250 gems

- 250 gems megalift50 - 250 strength

- 250 strength musclestorm50 - 1500 strength

- 1500 strength Skyagility50 - 500 agility

- 500 agility spacegems50 - 5,000 gems

- 5,000 gems speedy50 - 250 agility

- 250 agility supermuscle100 - 200 strength

- 200 strength superpunch100 - 100 strength

Expired Muscle Legends codes

Currently, there are no codes for Muscle Legends that have expired. If any do become unusable, we will update this section.

What are Muscle Legends codes?

These codes are distributed by the developer - Scriptbloxian Studios. They can grant rewards for free like strength, gems, and agility, which can really help players.

How do I redeem codes in Muscle Legends?

Redeeming codes in Muscle Legends is easy. Open up the game and hit the 'codes' button - found on the right of the screen. Pop the code in and away you go!