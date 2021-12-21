Muscle Legends codes: Free Gems and Strength [December 2021]This is the whey
Muscle Legends is a Roblox game all about building your muscles to become the biggest and the best. Think of it as an online, competitive weight-lifting gym. In Roblox. Here we've got a list of all Muscle Legends codes for you.
The aim is to get as big as you can, and these codes will assist by giving you free gems to buy moves and items, as well as some much needed strength. You can even get pets! This page will be updated regularly, so make sure to keep an eye on it so you can stay as swole as possible!
- Active Muscle Legends codes
- Expired Muscle Legends codes
- What are Muscle Legends codes?
- How do I redeem codes in Muscle Legends?
Active Muscle Legends codes
- epicreward500 - 500 gems
- frostgems10 - 10,000 gems
- galaxycrystal50 - 5,000 gems
- launch250 - 250 gems
- megalift50 - 250 strength
- musclestorm50 - 1500 strength
- Skyagility50 - 500 agility
- spacegems50 - 5,000 gems
- speedy50 - 250 agility
- supermuscle100 - 200 strength
- superpunch100 - 100 strength
Expired Muscle Legends codes
Currently, there are no codes for Muscle Legends that have expired. If any do become unusable, we will update this section.
What are Muscle Legends codes?
These codes are distributed by the developer - Scriptbloxian Studios. They can grant rewards for free like strength, gems, and agility, which can really help players.
How do I redeem codes in Muscle Legends?
Redeeming codes in Muscle Legends is easy. Open up the game and hit the 'codes' button - found on the right of the screen. Pop the code in and away you go!