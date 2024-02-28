Grimoires Era codes for February 2024

With so many anime-inspired experiences doing the rounds on Roblox these days, it takes something a bit special to stand out from the crowd. Grimoires Era achieves this by mixing the popular anime fighting genre with open-world exploration. The result plays out a lot more like a sprawling fantasy RPG than you might expect given its pedigree.

This is still Roblox though, so you'll still be spinning for your character's powers and abilities using an in-game gacha system. Rolling for the character build you want can be time-consuming and costly, which is why these Grimoires Era codes are such a welcome source of free spins, resets, and more.

Working Grimoires Era codes

10MRESET : Reset stats

: Reset stats 10MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 11MVISITS : 10 Grimoire Spins

: 10 Grimoire Spins 12MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 13MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 14MVISITS : 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins

: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins 15KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 15MVISITS : 2x XP for 30 minutes

: 2x XP for 30 minutes 16MRESET : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset 16MVISITS : 15 Grimoire Spins

: 15 Grimoire Spins 20KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 25KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 30KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 35KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 3MVISITS : 2x XP for 30 minutes

: 2x XP for 30 minutes 40KLIKES : 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins

: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins 45KLIKES : 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins

: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins 4MVISITS : 2x Luck for 10 minutes

: 2x Luck for 10 minutes 50KDISCORD : 2x Yen for 30 minutes

: 2x Yen for 30 minutes 50KLIKES : 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins

: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins 55KLIKES : 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins

: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins 5MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 60KLIKES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 65KLIKES : 10 Grimoire Spins

: 10 Grimoire Spins 6MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 70KLIKES : 10 Grimoire Spins

: 10 Grimoire Spins 70KRESET : Stat Reset

: Stat Reset 7MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 8MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins 9MVISITS : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins BRONZEBR : 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins

: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins BUILDERBOY : 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins

: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins DungeonIsComing : 15 Grimoire Spins

: 15 Grimoire Spins GGGAMES : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins GHOKSZIN : 6 Grimoire Spins

: 6 Grimoire Spins GUIZERAYT : 5 Grimoire Spins

: 5 Grimoire Spins INEGAMES : 20 Grimoire Spins

: 20 Grimoire Spins MEDTW : 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins

: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins Sorry4Shutdown : 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins

: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins SORRY4SHUTDOWN: 2x XP for 30 minutes

How to redeem Grimoires Era codes

Follow these steps to redeem your code(s) in Grimoires Era:

Launch Grimoires Era in Roblox. Select "Play" from the main menu options (if this is your first time playing, you may need to complete the tutorial first). Click the "Menu" button on the left-hand side of the main game screen, followed by the "Info" button in the pop-up sub-menu. Enter your chosen code in the pop-up text box. Click "Go".

Expired Grimoires Era codes

100KVISITS

10KDISCORD

10KLIKES

10KPLAYERS

1KLIKES

1KPLAYERS

1MVISITS

200KVISITS

2KLIKES

2KPLAYERS

2MVISITS

300KVISITS

3KPLAYERS

4KLIKES

4KPLAYERS

500KVISITS

5KLIKES

5KPLAYERS

6KPLAYERS

RELEASE

RESET900KVISITS

RESETSTATS

RESETSTATS2

