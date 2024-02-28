Grimoires Era codes for February 2024
Get free resets, spins, and more with these Grimoires Era codes.
With so many anime-inspired experiences doing the rounds on Roblox these days, it takes something a bit special to stand out from the crowd. Grimoires Era achieves this by mixing the popular anime fighting genre with open-world exploration. The result plays out a lot more like a sprawling fantasy RPG than you might expect given its pedigree.
This is still Roblox though, so you'll still be spinning for your character's powers and abilities using an in-game gacha system. Rolling for the character build you want can be time-consuming and costly, which is why these Grimoires Era codes are such a welcome source of free spins, resets, and more.
Working Grimoires Era codes
- 10MRESET: Reset stats
- 10MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 11MVISITS: 10 Grimoire Spins
- 12MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 13MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 14MVISITS: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins
- 15KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 15MVISITS: 2x XP for 30 minutes
- 16MRESET: Stat Reset
- 16MVISITS: 15 Grimoire Spins
- 20KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 25KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 30KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 35KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 3MVISITS: 2x XP for 30 minutes
- 40KLIKES: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
- 45KLIKES: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
- 4MVISITS: 2x Luck for 10 minutes
- 50KDISCORD: 2x Yen for 30 minutes
- 50KLIKES: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
- 55KLIKES: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins
- 5MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 60KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 65KLIKES: 10 Grimoire Spins
- 6MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 70KLIKES: 10 Grimoire Spins
- 70KRESET: Stat Reset
- 7MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 8MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- 9MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
- BRONZEBR: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
- BUILDERBOY: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
- DungeonIsComing: 15 Grimoire Spins
- GGGAMES: 5 Grimoire Spins
- GHOKSZIN: 6 Grimoire Spins
- GUIZERAYT: 5 Grimoire Spins
- INEGAMES: 20 Grimoire Spins
- MEDTW: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
- Sorry4Shutdown: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins
- SORRY4SHUTDOWN: 2x XP for 30 minutes
How to redeem Grimoires Era codes
Follow these steps to redeem your code(s) in Grimoires Era:
- Launch Grimoires Era in Roblox.
- Select "Play" from the main menu options (if this is your first time playing, you may need to complete the tutorial first).
- Click the "Menu" button on the left-hand side of the main game screen, followed by the "Info" button in the pop-up sub-menu.
- Enter your chosen code in the pop-up text box.
- Click "Go".
Expired Grimoires Era codes
- 100KVISITS
- 10KDISCORD
- 10KLIKES
- 10KPLAYERS
- 1KLIKES
- 1KPLAYERS
- 1MVISITS
- 200KVISITS
- 2KLIKES
- 2KPLAYERS
- 2MVISITS
- 300KVISITS
- 3KPLAYERS
- 4KLIKES
- 4KPLAYERS
- 500KVISITS
- 5KLIKES
- 5KPLAYERS
- 6KPLAYERS
- RELEASE
- RESET900KVISITS
- RESETSTATS
- RESETSTATS2
