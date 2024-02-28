If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Grimoires Era codes for February 2024

Get free resets, spins, and more with these Grimoires Era codes.

A pair of grinning anime-styled Roblox characters.
Image credit: Game Funzy / Roblox Corporation
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

With so many anime-inspired experiences doing the rounds on Roblox these days, it takes something a bit special to stand out from the crowd. Grimoires Era achieves this by mixing the popular anime fighting genre with open-world exploration. The result plays out a lot more like a sprawling fantasy RPG than you might expect given its pedigree.

This is still Roblox though, so you'll still be spinning for your character's powers and abilities using an in-game gacha system. Rolling for the character build you want can be time-consuming and costly, which is why these Grimoires Era codes are such a welcome source of free spins, resets, and more.

Working Grimoires Era codes

  • 10MRESET: Reset stats
  • 10MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 11MVISITS: 10 Grimoire Spins
  • 12MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 13MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 14MVISITS: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins
  • 15KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 15MVISITS: 2x XP for 30 minutes
  • 16MRESET: Stat Reset
  • 16MVISITS: 15 Grimoire Spins
  • 20KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 25KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 30KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 35KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 3MVISITS: 2x XP for 30 minutes
  • 40KLIKES: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
  • 45KLIKES: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
  • 4MVISITS: 2x Luck for 10 minutes
  • 50KDISCORD: 2x Yen for 30 minutes
  • 50KLIKES: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
  • 55KLIKES: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins
  • 5MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 60KLIKES: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 65KLIKES: 10 Grimoire Spins
  • 6MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 70KLIKES: 10 Grimoire Spins
  • 70KRESET: Stat Reset
  • 7MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 8MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • 9MVISITS: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • BRONZEBR: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
  • BUILDERBOY: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
  • DungeonIsComing: 15 Grimoire Spins
  • GGGAMES: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • GHOKSZIN: 6 Grimoire Spins
  • GUIZERAYT: 5 Grimoire Spins
  • INEGAMES: 20 Grimoire Spins
  • MEDTW: 5 Aura Spins, 5 Race Spins
  • Sorry4Shutdown: 10 Aura Spins, 10 Race Spins
  • SORRY4SHUTDOWN: 2x XP for 30 minutes

How to redeem Grimoires Era codes

Follow these steps to redeem your code(s) in Grimoires Era:

  1. Launch Grimoires Era in Roblox.
  2. Select "Play" from the main menu options (if this is your first time playing, you may need to complete the tutorial first).
  3. Click the "Menu" button on the left-hand side of the main game screen, followed by the "Info" button in the pop-up sub-menu.
  4. Enter your chosen code in the pop-up text box.
  5. Click "Go".

Expired Grimoires Era codes

  • 100KVISITS
  • 10KDISCORD
  • 10KLIKES
  • 10KPLAYERS
  • 1KLIKES
  • 1KPLAYERS
  • 1MVISITS
  • 200KVISITS
  • 2KLIKES
  • 2KPLAYERS
  • 2MVISITS
  • 300KVISITS
  • 3KPLAYERS
  • 4KLIKES
  • 4KPLAYERS
  • 500KVISITS
  • 5KLIKES
  • 5KPLAYERS
  • 6KPLAYERS
  • RELEASE
  • RESET900KVISITS
  • RESETSTATS
  • RESETSTATS2

There are loads and loads of anime-style experiences for you to try out in Roblox, so why not check out our Fruit Battlegrounds code list or Anime Fighters Simulator codes list while you're here?

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Roblox

Video Game

Related topics
Roblox Corporation
About the Author
Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca (she/her) is a veteran fan of the life sim genre, and has racked up almost 2,000 hours of play time between The Sims 4 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons alone. She still isn't sure whether that's a badge of honour or a source of shame. She's been in the games industry for over 4 years.

Comments