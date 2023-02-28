27th February, 2023: We added new Race Clicker codes.

Race Clicker is a popular Roblox game which gives your tapping skills a good workout. The game pits you against other players in a series of races on a never-ending, rainbow colored course. Before each race, a countdown appears and you have to click as many times as possible, with each click helping raise you top speed for the race.

The more times you click, the faster you'll go. With pets and vehicles equipped you can reach lightning-fast speeds, while the amount of race wins under your belt also boosts stats. If you want to get a headstart then make sure to check-our our list of Race Clicker codes. These codes offer perks like auto clickers and free pets, leaving your fellow racers eating dust.

Working Race Clicker Codes

myvalentine - x3 win boost (NEW!)

- x3 win boost (NEW!) Updateclickcode - Auto click boost

- Auto click boost FREEPET1 - Limited-time free pet

- Limited-time free pet ObbyBoost - Two x2 win boost, two x3 win boost

- Two x2 win boost, two x3 win boost X3WOWCODE - x3 luck boost, x3 win boost

- x3 luck boost, x3 win boost x330min5 - Two x3 win boost

- Two x3 win boost NEWCODEWIN1 - x3 win boost

- x3 win boost x3upd1 - x3 win boost

- x3 win boost winsop2 - x3 win boost

- x3 win boost opx3code - x3 win boost

- x3 win boost x3wincode2 - x3 win boost

- x3 win boost 500KLikes - 100 wins

- 100 wins ThankYou50M - 25 wins

- 25 wins Almost100MVisits - 25 wins

- 25 wins 1MGroupMembers - 15 wins

- 15 wins ThanksFor5MillionsVisits - 8 wins

- 8 wins LetsGo5KLikes - 6 wins

- 6 wins NewUpdate - 3 wins

Expired Race Clicker Codes

Candy500

Accelhidden

hallowx3

How to redeem Race Clicker codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Race Clicker? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Click on the in-game 'Codes' button which has a Twitter blue tick. A codes screen will then appear. Click on the text box and enter in a code, then press the green 'Redeem' button. If you entered a valid code you'll get a notification letting you know what freebies you've claimed.

Just tried to redeem a Race Clicker code and it didn't work? That's because codes are time sensitive, so if you see a code you like the look of don't delay and redeem it as soon as possible.

