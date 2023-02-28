If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Race Clicker codes: Free wins, pets and auto clickers [February 2023]

Zoooooooom!

Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
Image of a character speeding along in a course on Roblox game Race Clicker.
Roblox, 48h Games
27th February, 2023: We added new Race Clicker codes.

Race Clicker is a popular Roblox game which gives your tapping skills a good workout. The game pits you against other players in a series of races on a never-ending, rainbow colored course. Before each race, a countdown appears and you have to click as many times as possible, with each click helping raise you top speed for the race.

The more times you click, the faster you'll go. With pets and vehicles equipped you can reach lightning-fast speeds, while the amount of race wins under your belt also boosts stats. If you want to get a headstart then make sure to check-our our list of Race Clicker codes. These codes offer perks like auto clickers and free pets, leaving your fellow racers eating dust.

Watch on YouTube

Working Race Clicker Codes

  • myvalentine - x3 win boost (NEW!)
  • Updateclickcode - Auto click boost
  • FREEPET1 - Limited-time free pet
  • ObbyBoost - Two x2 win boost, two x3 win boost
  • X3WOWCODE - x3 luck boost, x3 win boost
  • x330min5 - Two x3 win boost
  • NEWCODEWIN1 - x3 win boost
  • x3upd1 - x3 win boost
  • winsop2 - x3 win boost
  • opx3code - x3 win boost
  • x3wincode2 - x3 win boost
  • 500KLikes - 100 wins
  • ThankYou50M - 25 wins
  • Almost100MVisits - 25 wins
  • 1MGroupMembers - 15 wins
  • ThanksFor5MillionsVisits - 8 wins
  • LetsGo5KLikes - 6 wins
  • NewUpdate - 3 wins

Expired Race Clicker Codes

  • Candy500
  • Accelhidden
  • hallowx3

How to redeem Race Clicker codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Race Clicker? Here's a step-by-step guide:

  1. Click on the in-game 'Codes' button which has a Twitter blue tick.
  2. A codes screen will then appear.
    3. An in-game screenshot of Roblox game Race Clicker with an arrow pointing at the button players need to press to redeem a code.
  3. Click on the text box and enter in a code, then press the green 'Redeem' button.
  4. If you entered a valid code you'll get a notification letting you know what freebies you've claimed.

Just tried to redeem a Race Clicker code and it didn't work? That's because codes are time sensitive, so if you see a code you like the look of don't delay and redeem it as soon as possible.

Feel like you can still go a few more rounds of clicking after a mammoth session of Race Clicker? Then checkout our list of Clicker Simulator codes and Tapping Legends X codes.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch