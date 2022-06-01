Stretch your muscles and get ready to repeatedly click your screen in Click Simulator. This Roblox game encourages you to constantly tap and click at your screen to be able to make any progress at all. Instead of using money, you can use your "clicks" to hatch new companions from eggs or to treat your existing ones.

However, constantly clicking your screen can become quite time-consuming, and that's where our Clicker Simulator Codes page comes in. On this page, we've listed the active and expired codes for the game so that you know which ones to redeem to get your hands on a plethora of rewards. They are typically released by the game's developer, Pressure Studios, to celebrate milestones in the game or brand new updates. Just like you would with other Roblox Promo codes, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working Clicker Simulator Codes

Last Checked: 1 June 2022

400DOUBLELUCK - 2 Hours of Double Luck

- 2 Hours of Double Luck LUCKY5000 - 1 Hour of Double Luck

Expired Clicker Simulator Codes

LUCKYCODE21 - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards LIKECLICK12 - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 275K2XSHINY - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards 250KLIKECLICKS - Free Rewards

How to redeem codes in Clicker Simulator

Open up Clicker Simulator Click on the menu icon on the left of the screen (the three bars) Click on the Twitter Icon from the sub-menu in the middle of the screen Put your chosen code into the text box to redeem it

If you sucessfully redeem the code, you will be notified with a small pop-up box on the bottom right-hand side of your screen. This will also tell you exactly what you've gained from the code. You will know if a code has expired as the text box will say "code expired" when you try to enter it. Codes for this game are case sensitive, so make sure to be careful when you're typing them in.

Looking for more games with cute companions? Check out our Adopt Me codes page and our Pet Simulator X codes page to find out how to get free in-game currency. If you're looking for something a little more creative, take a look at our Starving Artists codes.