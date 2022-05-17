Starving Artists is a Roblox game where you get to fulfill your passion for creating and selling your artwork for real Robux! Create your designs, place them onto a t-shirt and sell them at your very own stall in a plaza with other budding artists. However, to make money you sometimes need to spend some, and that's where Art Coins come in. They can be tricky to earn, but they can be used to purchase frames, and frame effects to make your work stand out from the rest.

Our Starving Artists codes page has all of the working and expired codes for the game. At the moment, codes mainly give you art coins and are released by the game developers, Double Bandit Studios, to celebrate milestone events for the game. Just like any Roblox promo codes, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new!

All Working Starving Artists codes

Last Checked: 17th May 2022

pixelart : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins fartist : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins pablo250 : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins monalisa200 : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins easterart : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins picasso250 : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins pablo300 : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins bobux : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins artcoin100 : Free Art Coins

: Free Art Coins starving: Free Art Coins

All Expired Starving Artists codes

artcoin10000 - This was an april fools where you had to hunt for the real code around the map. The solution is no longer on the map.

How to redeem codes in Starving Artists

To redeem your codes, you'll need to enter the game, and follow these simple steps:

Click on the small Twitter icon on the left-hand side of your screen This will bring up a small window, in the center of this window is a text box Put your desired code into this text box to redeem it

If you successfully redeem an active code, the rewards will be added to their assigned places. Codes for this game are case sensitive, so be careful when you are typing them out or you can copy and paste them to save any problems.

