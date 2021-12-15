If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

My Hero Mania codes: free spins [December 2021]

Spin to your hearts content with these codes
Holly Alice avatar
Guide by Holly Alice Contributor
Published on

Still in its new phase, My Hero Mania is gaining popularity in the Roblox community. Here is our list of all currently working My Hero Mania codes.

New codes are coming out consistently for the anime-based game, so this page will be updated regularly. Keep an eye out so you don't miss any free rewards to grow your superpowers as you play.

Watch on YouTube

Active My Hero Mania codes

Here are all of the working My Hero Mania codes that are currently available:

  • 280kLIKES - 10 free spins
  • 270kREAL - 9 free spins
  • likereward1 - 2 free spins
  • 260ktime - 8 free spins

What are My Hero Mania codes?

My Hero Mania codes can be used to get free spins in the game, so you can have more chances to get that perfect power.

Codes will be created by the game developers, and given out every so often - so keep checking back here to see if any new ones have popped up.

How do I redeem codes in My Hero Mania codes?

Redeeming the codes is easy in My Hero Mania. Open the game, and hit 'M' to get to the menu. Enter the code into the textbox that appears - one by one - and then hit Enter. Then you'll get your rewards!

If you try and redeem a code that doesn't work, chances are it will have expired.

Love free stuff? Check out more of our code pages: Roblox codes, Bubble Gum Simulator codes, King Legacy codes, All Star Tower Defence codes, Shindo Life codes, Ro Ghoul codes, Blox Fruits codes and Anime Fighting Simulator codes.

Tagged With

About the Author

Holly Alice avatar

Holly Alice

Contributor

Freelance content writer fuelled by coffee. Big fan of life sim and farming games, and Nintendo! Currently writing for Game Rant, Keen Gamer and The Nintendo Village.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More Guides

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch