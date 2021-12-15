My Hero Mania codes: free spins [December 2021]

Still in its new phase, My Hero Mania is gaining popularity in the Roblox community. Here is our list of all currently working My Hero Mania codes.

New codes are coming out consistently for the anime-based game, so this page will be updated regularly. Keep an eye out so you don't miss any free rewards to grow your superpowers as you play.

Active My Hero Mania codes

Here are all of the working My Hero Mania codes that are currently available:

280kLIKES - 10 free spins

- 10 free spins 270kREAL - 9 free spins

- 9 free spins likereward1 - 2 free spins

- 2 free spins 260ktime - 8 free spins

What are My Hero Mania codes?

My Hero Mania codes can be used to get free spins in the game, so you can have more chances to get that perfect power.

Codes will be created by the game developers, and given out every so often - so keep checking back here to see if any new ones have popped up.

How do I redeem codes in My Hero Mania codes?

Redeeming the codes is easy in My Hero Mania. Open the game, and hit 'M' to get to the menu. Enter the code into the textbox that appears - one by one - and then hit Enter. Then you'll get your rewards!

If you try and redeem a code that doesn't work, chances are it will have expired.

