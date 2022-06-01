Get ready to tap and click at your screen as much as you can to earn a ton of clicks in the Roblox game Tapping Legends X. Each time you tap the screen, you will earn a certain amount of these clicks. You can then use them to purchase pets, upgrades, or you can exchange them for valuable rebirths. However, tapping the screen can become a bit tiring.

That's where our Tapping Legends X codes come in. In the game, you can consume vials that can increase your Tap, Damage, and Luck. We've listed all of the active codes that will reward you with one (or usually more) of these vials. The game developers, Shiny Star Games, release codes to celebrate milestones for the game and major new updates. As you would do with other Roblox promo codes, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working Tapping Legends X Codes

Last Checked: 1 June 2022

50ksuscode - x5 Tap Vials, x5 Luck Vials, x5 Damage Vials

- x5 Tap Vials, x5 Luck Vials, x5 Damage Vials 10m - x5 Tap Vials, x5 Luck Vials, x5 Damage Vials

- x5 Tap Vials, x5 Luck Vials, x5 Damage Vials Heaven - Bonus Vials

- Bonus Vials 40kreallyhotcode - x4 Tap Vials, x4 Luck Vials, x4 Damage Vials

- x4 Tap Vials, x4 Luck Vials, x4 Damage Vials 15m - x5 Tap Vials, x5 Luck Vials, x5 Damage vials

- x5 Tap Vials, x5 Luck Vials, x5 Damage vials release - x1 Tap Vial

- x1 Tap Vial fixes1 - x1 Tap Vial, x1 Luck Vial, x1 Damage Vial

- x1 Tap Vial, x1 Luck Vial, x1 Damage Vial update1 - x2 Tap Vials, x2 Luck Vials, x2 Damage Vials

- x2 Tap Vials, x2 Luck Vials, x2 Damage Vials easterluck - x2 Tap Vials, x2 Luck Vials, x2 Damage Vials

- x2 Tap Vials, x2 Luck Vials, x2 Damage Vials rainbow - x3 Tap Vials, x3 Luck Vials, x3 Damage Vials

- x3 Tap Vials, x3 Luck Vials, x3 Damage Vials bigpoostpack - x10 Tap Vials, x10 Luck Vials, x10 Damage Vials

- x10 Tap Vials, x10 Luck Vials, x10 Damage Vials mines -x3 Tap Vials, x3 Luck Vials, x3 Damage Vials

-x3 Tap Vials, x3 Luck Vials, x3 Damage Vials 1mgroupmembers - x5 Tap Vials, x5 Luck Vials, x5 Damage Vials

Expired Tapping Legends X Codes

How to redeem codes in Tapping Legends X

Currently, there are no expired codes.

Once you have found a code you want to redeem, you'll need to follow these simple steps:

Open up Tapping Legends X When you are in the game, click on the "Shopping Cart" icon on the menu on the right of your screen. At the top of the window that appears on your screen, there is a "codes" box. Put your chosen code into this box to redeem it.

Once you've redeemed an active code, close the small window. You should then see notifications appear in the center of your screen near your click button. They are telling you what you have gained from the code.

