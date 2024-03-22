Anime Rangers codes for March 2024

Anime Rangers is a Roblox game that should appeal to fans of the popular experience All Star Tower Defense. Both games have players recruiting characters inspired by popular anime shows like One Piece and Dragon Ball Z, and then deploying them on a map to protect their base from enemy troops.

Unlike other tower defense games though, in Anime Rangers you don't need to worry too much about placement. Units march down a pathway on the battlefield, where they meet enemy forces head on. It's all about deploying as many troops as possible, and trying to overwhelm the enemy and reach their base to destroy it.

That's why Anime Rangers codes are so useful. Codes for this Roblox game invariably offer free Gems, which is the currency you'll need to Summon new Units and expand your anime army. We've hunted around for the latest codes so you can claim plenty of free Gems in Anime Rangers right now.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Working Anime Rangers codes

4KLikes : 300 Gems

: 300 Gems ThankFor1M : 150 Gems

: 150 Gems UPDATE1 : 150 Gems

: 150 Gems SorryForShutdown : 125 Gems

: 125 Gems AnimeBoyMadCuzDiscordPing : 100 Gems

: 100 Gems ShutdownIn5Mins : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems BroMyDataStore : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems Shutdown2 : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems SECRETONTOP : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems FreeCrystal: Rewards

Expired Anime Rangers codes

Shutdown

UpdateSoon

500KVisitsThankYou

Sub2HOLYSHz

Sub2Imfrom3times

1KActive!

Sub2SilverPond

Sub2NUTNGa

ILoveNineSanti

Sub2MAKUNAX

Sub2Dinoz Ch

Sub2EZXXZ

How to redeem Anime Rangers codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Rangers? Here's a step-by-step guide:

Launch Anime Rangers in Roblox. Once you drop in-game select the button on the right with the Twitter tick icon. Image credit: VG247/Anime Rangers This will open up a Codes menu with a textbox. Image credit: VG247/Anime Rangers Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.

If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've just claimed. However, if the code is no longer working you'll get a "Code not found" error message instead.

That's it for our list of Anime Rangers codes. If you want to get more Roblox freebies, check out our pages for Blox Fruits codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, Anime World Tower Defense codes, Cursed Sea codes and Anime Last Stand codes.