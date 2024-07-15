Rivals codes for July 2024

Rivals is a Roblox shooter with an impressively detailed weapon system. In this game, you’ll challenge other players to duels, shop for snazzy-looking weapons and skins, and unlock rewards by completing contracts, all while working your way up the leaderboard (and while racking up a win streak to flex to other players).

As a newer player, it’s hard to win enough matches to collect fancy cosmetics. Luckily, you can redeem Rivals codes for free Wraps and Keys. Developer Nosniy Games usually shares these codes in the game’s Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Rivals code right here so you can get right back to fighting.

All working Rivals codes

BONUS : 1 Key

: 1 Key COMMUNITY2: 1 Community Wrap (Random Weapon)

All expired Rivals codes

RELEASE

COMMUNITY

How do I redeem codes in Rivals?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rivals? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Make sure you’ve liked Rivals, joined the Nosniy Games group and followed the developers (@Sensei_RBX and @NosniyRBLX) — you won’t be able to redeem codes without doing this! Launch Rivals in Roblox. Click the 'Rewards' button at the bottom of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Nosniy Games Verify that you have liked the game, joined the game's Roblox group and followed the developers. Image credit: VG247/Nosniy Games Then, scroll down to the bottom of the menu to the 'Redeem a code' section. Type your code into the textbox and then press 'Redeem'.

