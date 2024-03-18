Cursed Sea codes for March 2024
How to redeem Cursed Sea codes in Roblox.
Inspired by the anime and manga series One Piece, Cursed Sea is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll traverse a detailed seaside town, take on Bandits, and complete quests. As you progress, you’ll unlock new skills and weapons, ultimately letting you compete in world events against other players.
If you’re on a mission to become the strongest player in town, you’ll grow stronger as you fight and complete quests. However, if you’re looking to go the extra mile as you progress, Cursed Sea codes have your back with free EXP and luck boosts, race rerolls, and the occasional stats reset. Development team Bracting usually posts these codes on the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every Cursed Sea code, both current and expired, in this handy list.
All working Cursed Sea codes
- 5k likes: 2x EXP boost (1 hour)
- fixes: Race reroll
- mobile!: 2x EXP boost (1 hour)
- twitter poll: Race reroll
- hype: Race reroll
- blackleg: Stats reset
- lets progress: 2x EXP boost (1 hour)
- 1k followers: Race reroll
- race reroll 3: Race reroll
- cactus: Stats reset
- lunarian: Race reroll
- oreo: 2x Luck boost (1 hour)
- 3k likes: 2x EXP boost (1 hour)
- race reroll 2: Race reroll
- rip bounty: 2x Luck boost (1 hour)
- 2k likes!: 2x EXP boost (1 hour)
- why guys: Stats reset
- 1k likes: Race reroll
- first update!: 2x Luck boost (1 hour)
- twitter boys: 2x EXP boost (1 hour)
- update soon: Race reroll
- peepeepoopoo: Stats reset
- sorry: 2x EXP boost (1 hour)
- tiktok: Stats reset
All expired Cursed Sea codes
- fixed hopefully
- race reroll
- blue bird
- lucky?
- stat reset
- release
How do I redeem codes in Cursed Sea?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Cursed Sea? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Cursed Sea in Roblox.
- If you haven’t already, choose your starting weapon and appearance.
- Click the menu button on the left side of your screen.
- Click the shop button that pops up.
- Click the codes option on the right side of the menu.
- Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.”
Done fighting bandits in Cursed Sea but want another anime-inspired Roblox game to get into? Get a head start with our codes guides for Anime Last Stand, Fruit Battlegrounds, Clicker Fighting Simulator, One Fruit Simulator, and Anime Fighters Simulator.