Cursed Sea codes for March 2024

Inspired by the anime and manga series One Piece, Cursed Sea is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll traverse a detailed seaside town, take on Bandits, and complete quests. As you progress, you’ll unlock new skills and weapons, ultimately letting you compete in world events against other players.

If you’re on a mission to become the strongest player in town, you’ll grow stronger as you fight and complete quests. However, if you’re looking to go the extra mile as you progress, Cursed Sea codes have your back with free EXP and luck boosts, race rerolls, and the occasional stats reset. Development team Bracting usually posts these codes on the game’s Roblox page, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every Cursed Sea code, both current and expired, in this handy list.

All working Cursed Sea codes

5k likes : 2x EXP boost (1 hour)

: 2x EXP boost (1 hour) fixes : Race reroll

: Race reroll mobile! : 2x EXP boost (1 hour)

: 2x EXP boost (1 hour) twitter poll : Race reroll

: Race reroll hype : Race reroll

: Race reroll blackleg : Stats reset

: Stats reset lets progress : 2x EXP boost (1 hour)

: 2x EXP boost (1 hour) 1k followers : Race reroll

: Race reroll race reroll 3 : Race reroll

: Race reroll cactus : Stats reset

: Stats reset lunarian : Race reroll

: Race reroll oreo : 2x Luck boost (1 hour)

: 2x Luck boost (1 hour) 3k likes : 2x EXP boost (1 hour)

: 2x EXP boost (1 hour) race reroll 2 : Race reroll

: Race reroll rip bounty : 2x Luck boost (1 hour)

: 2x Luck boost (1 hour) 2k likes! : 2x EXP boost (1 hour)

: 2x EXP boost (1 hour) why guys : Stats reset

: Stats reset 1k likes : Race reroll

: Race reroll first update! : 2x Luck boost (1 hour)

: 2x Luck boost (1 hour) twitter boys : 2x EXP boost (1 hour)

: 2x EXP boost (1 hour) update soon : Race reroll

: Race reroll peepeepoopoo : Stats reset

: Stats reset sorry : 2x EXP boost (1 hour)

: 2x EXP boost (1 hour) tiktok: Stats reset

All expired Cursed Sea codes

fixed hopefully

race reroll

blue bird

lucky?

stat reset

release

How do I redeem codes in Cursed Sea?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Cursed Sea? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Cursed Sea in Roblox. If you haven’t already, choose your starting weapon and appearance. Click the menu button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Bracting Click the shop button that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Bracting Click the codes option on the right side of the menu. Image credit: VG247/Bracting Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.”

