Clicker Fighting Simulator codes for July 2023

18th July, 2023: We checked for new Clicker Fighting Simulator codes.

Clicker Fighting Simulator is a new Roblox game which mashes together two of the platform's most popular genres - clicker sims and anime experiences. This action RPG transports players to a world filled with characters and locations based on some of the most popular animes around including One Piece and Black Clover.

You'll fight waves of enemies by clicking over and over again to swing your sword, earn enough Wins to move onto the next level and hatch anime-inspired Heroes to help super-charge your character's stats. If your fingers are getting a bit tired from all that clicking you have to do, you can always redeem a couple of Clicker Fighting Simulator codes to make fighting enemies lighter work. Codes offer potions which help boost your character's stats and make it easier to defeat the game's many foes.

Working Clicker Fighting Simulator codes

Clover - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions

- x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions Punch - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions

- x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions insane40k - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions

- x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions DragonBall - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions

- x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions insane20k - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions

- x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions Wings - x2 Win and Power Potions

- x2 Win and Power Potions 10000like - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions

- x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions 5000like - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions

- x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions Bleach - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions

- x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions weekend - x2 Luck and Damage Potions

- x2 Luck and Damage Potions Demon - Win and Power Potions

- Win and Power Potions Hunter - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions

- x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions Release - Win and Power Potions

Expired Clicker Fighting Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Clicker Fighting Simulator.

How to redeem Clicker Fighting Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Clicker Fighting Simulator? Here's what you need to do:

Launch Clicker Fighting Simulator in Roblox. Once you're in-game click on the 'Codes' button on the right. Image credit: Roblox/Mobile Heros This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox that says 'CODE'. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button. Image credit: Roblox/Mobile Heros

If the code you entered is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully. Clicker Fighting Simulator will also tell you about some of the goodies you've redeemed for free, but not all of them. You'll have to check your inventory to find out about all of the items you've received with the code.

Just finished a game of Clicker Fighting Simulator and looking to play another anime-inspired Roblox experience? Then check out our list of Blox Fruits codes, Type Soul codes and Anime Adventures codes so you can earn freebies for these hit games. For help with other popular Roblox games head to our Untitled Boxing Game codes and Arm Wrestle Simulator codes pages.