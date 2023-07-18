If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Clicker Fighting Simulator codes for July 2023

Clickety-click click.

18th July, 2023: We checked for new Clicker Fighting Simulator codes.

Clicker Fighting Simulator is a new Roblox game which mashes together two of the platform's most popular genres - clicker sims and anime experiences. This action RPG transports players to a world filled with characters and locations based on some of the most popular animes around including One Piece and Black Clover.

You'll fight waves of enemies by clicking over and over again to swing your sword, earn enough Wins to move onto the next level and hatch anime-inspired Heroes to help super-charge your character's stats. If your fingers are getting a bit tired from all that clicking you have to do, you can always redeem a couple of Clicker Fighting Simulator codes to make fighting enemies lighter work. Codes offer potions which help boost your character's stats and make it easier to defeat the game's many foes.

Working Clicker Fighting Simulator codes

  • Clover - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions
  • Punch - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions
  • insane40k - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions
  • DragonBall - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions
  • insane20k - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions
  • Wings - x2 Win and Power Potions
  • 10000like - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions
  • 5000like - x2 Win, Luck, Power and Damage Potions
  • Bleach - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions
  • weekend - x2 Luck and Damage Potions
  • Demon - Win and Power Potions
  • Hunter - x2 Win, Luck and Power Potions
  • Release - Win and Power Potions

Expired Clicker Fighting Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Clicker Fighting Simulator.

How to redeem Clicker Fighting Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Clicker Fighting Simulator? Here's what you need to do:

  1. Launch Clicker Fighting Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Once you're in-game click on the 'Codes' button on the right.
  3. This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox that says 'CODE'.
  4. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Redeem' button.
If the code you entered is active a notification will appear on screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully. Clicker Fighting Simulator will also tell you about some of the goodies you've redeemed for free, but not all of them. You'll have to check your inventory to find out about all of the items you've received with the code.

