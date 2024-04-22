Legacy Piece codes for April 2024

22nd April 2024: We added new Legacy Piece codes.

Inspired by the popular series One Piece, Legacy Piece is an anime-themed Roblox game where you’ll create a custom character, explore a detailed world, take on quests, hunt for Devil Fruits, and level up to become the strongest pirate in the world.

The journey there won’t be easy, but if you’re determined, you can luckily use Legacy Piece codes to grab some freebies including Spins, EXP, Cash, and temporary stat boosts. The game’s developers normally post codes in their Discord server and on Twitter, but we’ve rounded up every current and expired Legacy Piece code right here so you can get right back to sailing the seas.

All working Legacy Piece codes

30KLIKESCODE : 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash (NEW!)

: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash (NEW!) UPDATECODE : 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash (NEW!)

: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash (NEW!) 4MVISITSCODE : Fruit Reset (NEW!)

: Fruit Reset (NEW!) 3MVISITSCODE : Fighting style reset (NEW!)

: Fighting style reset (NEW!) CHUCHUBLESSES : 5 Spins, 200 EXP, 2x Mastery Boost (15 minutes), 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)

: 5 Spins, 200 EXP, 2x Mastery Boost (15 minutes), 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes) CODESONE : 2 Spins, 45 EXP, 100 Cash

: 2 Spins, 45 EXP, 100 Cash TYFORPATIENCE : 10 Spins, 55 EXP, 450 Cash

: 10 Spins, 55 EXP, 450 Cash 10KLIKES : 5 Spins, 55 EXP, 350 Cash

: 5 Spins, 55 EXP, 350 Cash 500KVISITS : 5 Spins, 55 EXP, 350 Cash

: 5 Spins, 55 EXP, 350 Cash Release : 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 45 Cash

: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 45 Cash 25KLIKESCODE : Fighting Style reset (optional)

: Fighting Style reset (optional) 2MVISITS : 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash

: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash 1MVISITS: 4 Spins, 2x Drop Boost (15 minutes)

All expired Legacy Piece codes

20KLIKESCODE

How do I redeem codes in Legacy Piece?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Legacy Piece? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Legacy Piece in Roblox. Click the “Play” option on the title screen. Once the game loads, hit the M key to open up the menu wheel. Click the settings icon in the top of the menu. Image credit: VG247/Legacy Piecez Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the settings menu and hit “Submit.” Image credit: VG247/Legacy Piecez

