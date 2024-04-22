Skip to main content
Legacy Piece codes for April 2024

Straw Hats, it's time to sail the high seas in Roblox again!

Artwork for the Roblox game Legacy Piece showing Robloxified characters inspired by the One Piece anime.
Image credit: Legacy Piecez
Amelia Zollner
Guide by Amelia Zollner Contributor
Published on
22nd April 2024: We added new Legacy Piece codes.

Inspired by the popular series One Piece, Legacy Piece is an anime-themed Roblox game where you’ll create a custom character, explore a detailed world, take on quests, hunt for Devil Fruits, and level up to become the strongest pirate in the world.

The journey there won’t be easy, but if you’re determined, you can luckily use Legacy Piece codes to grab some freebies including Spins, EXP, Cash, and temporary stat boosts. The game’s developers normally post codes in their Discord server and on Twitter, but we’ve rounded up every current and expired Legacy Piece code right here so you can get right back to sailing the seas.

All working Legacy Piece codes

  • 30KLIKESCODE: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash (NEW!)
  • UPDATECODE: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash (NEW!)
  • 4MVISITSCODE: Fruit Reset (NEW!)
  • 3MVISITSCODE: Fighting style reset (NEW!)
  • CHUCHUBLESSES: 5 Spins, 200 EXP, 2x Mastery Boost (15 minutes), 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)
  • CODESONE: 2 Spins, 45 EXP, 100 Cash
  • TYFORPATIENCE: 10 Spins, 55 EXP, 450 Cash
  • 10KLIKES: 5 Spins, 55 EXP, 350 Cash
  • 500KVISITS: 5 Spins, 55 EXP, 350 Cash
  • Release: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 45 Cash
  • 25KLIKESCODE: Fighting Style reset (optional)
  • 2MVISITS: 2 Spins, 25 EXP, 250 Cash
  • 1MVISITS: 4 Spins, 2x Drop Boost (15 minutes)

All expired Legacy Piece codes

  • 20KLIKESCODE

How do I redeem codes in Legacy Piece?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Legacy Piece? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

  1. Launch Legacy Piece in Roblox.
  2. Click the “Play” option on the title screen.
  3. Once the game loads, hit the M key to open up the menu wheel.
  4. Click the settings icon in the top of the menu.
    5. A screenshot from Legacy Piece in Roblox showing the game's settings button.
    Image credit: VG247/Legacy Piecez
  5. Enter your code into the field at the bottom of the settings menu and hit “Submit.”
    6. A screenshot from Legacy Piece in Roblox showing the game's codes field.
    Image credit: VG247/Legacy Piecez

Want another One Piece-inspired Roblox game to get into after Legacy Piece? Get a head start with our codes guides for Blox Fruits, Fruit Battlegrounds, One Fruit Simulator, Cursed Sea, and Z Piece.

