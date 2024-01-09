Zombie Hunters codes for January 2024

9th January 2024: We added new Zombie Hunters codes.

Zombie Hunters is a post-apocalyptic Roblox fighting game where you’ll have to fend off hordes of zombies in different lobbies. Outside of these lobbies, you can make sure you’re as prepared as possible by crafting, selling, and rolling for new skills that’ll make your fights a lot easier (and more explosive).

In Zombie Hunters, you’ll earn rewards by playing, selling items, finding chests and even just going into the game’s AFK mode (where you can earn a few gems every five minutes). However, if you want to roll for a lot of new skills, you might need to stock up on some freebies by inputting codes. Game creator OMG - One More Games usually posts codes elsewhere online, but we’ve compiled a list of all of the current Zombie Hunters codes to save you some valuable zombie fighting time.

All working Zombie Hunters codes

Creepy : 200 Gems (NEW!)

: 200 Gems (NEW!) ILoveGem : 100 Gems (NEW!)

: 100 Gems (NEW!) Mechanic : 100 Gems (NEW!)

: 100 Gems (NEW!) 16KLikesTY : 100 Gems (NEW!)

: 100 Gems (NEW!) OMG : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems Welcome : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems DiscordMembers : 77 Gems

: 77 Gems ZombieHunters : 50 Gems

: 50 Gems ZombieSlayer: Boost Loot

All expired Zombie Hunters codes

Zombie Hunters is a relatively new game, so it doesn’t have any expired codes yet. We’ll be sure to update this page if any of the above codes do expire!

How do I redeem codes in Zombie Hunters?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Zombie Hunters? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Zombie Hunters in Roblox. Click the “Code” button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/OMG Enter your code in the field and hit “Redeem.” Image credit: VG247/OMG

