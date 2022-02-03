Be an Innocent, work as a Sherriff, or play the Murderer in Murder Mystery 2. Work together or alone to win the game.

This game is a whodunnit sleuthing game where players must either evade capture or figure out who the bad guy really is. Any codes for Murder Mystery 2 will grant you cool weapons that can assist your win.

Murder Mystery 2 codes can be used to get free weapons, and sometimes even free pets. Codes are usually posted up by the game's developer, Nikilis, on Twitter and Discord, however, we haven't seen any new ones for a while.

Active Murder Mystery 2 codes

Last checked: 3rd February 2022

Currently, there are no working codes for Murder Mystery 2. Though keep checking back as we'll be sure to update this page as we find them!

Expired Murder Mystery 2 codes

COMB4T2 - Redeem for a Combat II Knife

- Redeem for a Combat II Knife PR1SM - Redeem for a Prism Knife

- Redeem for a Prism Knife AL3X - Redeem for an Alex Knife

- Redeem for an Alex Knife C0RL - Redeem for a Corl Knife

- Redeem for a Corl Knife D3NIS - Redeem for a Denis Knife

- Redeem for a Denis Knife SK3TCH - Redeem for a Sketchy Knife

- Redeem for a Sketchy Knife SUB0 - Redeem for a Sub Knife

- Redeem for a Sub Knife INF3CT3D - Redeem for a Infected Knife

- Redeem for a Infected Knife G003Y - Redeem for a Goo Knife

- Redeem for a Goo Knife R3PT1L3 - Redeem for a Reptile Knife

- Redeem for a Reptile Knife SK00L - Redeem for a Skool Knife

- Redeem for a Skool Knife PATR1CK - Redeem for a Patrick Knife

- Redeem for a Patrick Knife 2015 - Redeem for a 2015 Knife

- Redeem for a 2015 Knife G1FT3D - Redeem for a Gifted Knife

- Redeem for a Gifted Knife TH3N3XTL3V3L - Redeem for a TNL Knife

- Redeem for a TNL Knife N30N - Redeem for a Neon Knife

- Redeem for a Neon Knife HW2017 - Redeem for a Pumpkin Pet

How do I redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2 codes?

Redeeming codes in Murder Mystery 2 is actually really simple, just follow the steps below:

Boot up the game Click 'INVENTORY' on the left of the screen Type the code into the 'EnterCode' panel in the bottom right And click 'Redeem'

Your new weapons will now be yours - happy slashing.

