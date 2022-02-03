Murder Mystery 2 Codes: Free Knives and Pets [February 2022]Get better equipped with these codes.
Be an Innocent, work as a Sherriff, or play the Murderer in Murder Mystery 2. Work together or alone to win the game.
This game is a whodunnit sleuthing game where players must either evade capture or figure out who the bad guy really is. Any codes for Murder Mystery 2 will grant you cool weapons that can assist your win.
Murder Mystery 2 codes can be used to get free weapons, and sometimes even free pets. Codes are usually posted up by the game's developer, Nikilis, on Twitter and Discord, however, we haven't seen any new ones for a while.
- Active Murder Mystery 2 codes
- Expired Murder Mystery 2 Codes
- How do I redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2?
Active Murder Mystery 2 codes
Last checked: 3rd February 2022
Currently, there are no working codes for Murder Mystery 2. Though keep checking back as we'll be sure to update this page as we find them!
Expired Murder Mystery 2 codes
- COMB4T2 - Redeem for a Combat II Knife
- PR1SM - Redeem for a Prism Knife
- AL3X - Redeem for an Alex Knife
- C0RL - Redeem for a Corl Knife
- D3NIS - Redeem for a Denis Knife
- SK3TCH - Redeem for a Sketchy Knife
- SUB0 - Redeem for a Sub Knife
- INF3CT3D - Redeem for a Infected Knife
- G003Y - Redeem for a Goo Knife
- R3PT1L3 - Redeem for a Reptile Knife
- SK00L - Redeem for a Skool Knife
- PATR1CK - Redeem for a Patrick Knife
- 2015 - Redeem for a 2015 Knife
- G1FT3D - Redeem for a Gifted Knife
- TH3N3XTL3V3L - Redeem for a TNL Knife
- N30N - Redeem for a Neon Knife
- HW2017 - Redeem for a Pumpkin Pet
How do I redeem codes in Murder Mystery 2 codes?
Redeeming codes in Murder Mystery 2 is actually really simple, just follow the steps below:
- Boot up the game
- Click 'INVENTORY' on the left of the screen
- Type the code into the 'EnterCode' panel in the bottom right
- And click 'Redeem'
Your new weapons will now be yours - happy slashing.
