If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Jujutsu Chronicles codes for October 2023

Get some good juju in your life with these codes.

A Robloxified character wearing a Japanese school uniform in the anime-inspired game Jujutsu Chronicles.
Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Chronicles
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on
5th October 2023: We added new Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Jujutsu Chronicles is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. Players take control of a budding sorcerer just like MC Yuji Itadori, with the action set in a Robloxified version of the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School.

You can train your character up at the school, fighting against dummies to build up your strength, running circuits to boost your stats, and fighting against other real-life players to test your skills. If you're finding yourself on the losing end of most battles, you can redeem a couple of Jujutsu Chronicles codes to help you out. Codes offer free spins, so you can reroll your clan or curse to better suit your playing and fighting style.

Working Jujutsu Chronicles codes

  • RatesUp: 30 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins (NEW!)
  • AnotherThanks: 25 Clan Spins and 25 Curse Spins
  • TwoMillion: 50 Clan Spins and 50 Curse Spins

Expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes

  • Likes4K
  • Pity3
  • Pity2
  • Pity
  • Rebalance
  • NewGun2
  • NewGun
  • FirstMillion
  • Update1
  • BigThanks
  • InventoryUpdate
  • Testing
  • AlphaTester
  • RipGojo

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Jujutsu Chronicles:

  1. Launch Jujutsu Chronicles in Roblox.
  2. Once your character spawns click the 'Codes' button at the bottom of your screen.
    3. Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to access the codes menu in the Roblox game Jujutsu Chronicles.
    Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Chronicles
  3. This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox.
    4. Arrow pointing at the codes menu in the Roblox game Jujutsu Chronicles.
    Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Chronicles
  4. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' button.

And that's all there is to it. If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear at the top of your screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully, and running through all the goodies you've just claimed for free.

But if the code is no longer working then you'll get a 'Code is inactive or invalid' error message instead. Codes for Jujutsu Chronicles are time-sensitive and don't stick around for long, so make sure you act quickly if you see a code you're interested in.

Just finished a game of Jujutsu Chronicles, and looking for another anime-inspired game to play on Roblox? Then check out our lists of Blox Fruits codes, Peroxide codes and Anime Adventures codes to earn freebies for these experiences. For help with other popular Roblox games, head to our pages on Blade Ball codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes and Arm Wrestle Simulator codes.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dion Dassanayake avatar

Dion Dassanayake

Contributor

Dion has wanted to be a video games journalist ever since he first saw copies of GamesMaster and Official PlayStation Magazine in his local newsagent as a kid and realised there was a job that combined his two biggest passions - gaming and writing.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch