Jujutsu Chronicles codes for October 2023
Get some good juju in your life with these codes.
5th October 2023: We added new Jujutsu Chronicles codes
Jujutsu Chronicles is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. Players take control of a budding sorcerer just like MC Yuji Itadori, with the action set in a Robloxified version of the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School.
You can train your character up at the school, fighting against dummies to build up your strength, running circuits to boost your stats, and fighting against other real-life players to test your skills. If you're finding yourself on the losing end of most battles, you can redeem a couple of Jujutsu Chronicles codes to help you out. Codes offer free spins, so you can reroll your clan or curse to better suit your playing and fighting style.
Working Jujutsu Chronicles codes
- RatesUp: 30 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins (NEW!)
- AnotherThanks: 25 Clan Spins and 25 Curse Spins
- TwoMillion: 50 Clan Spins and 50 Curse Spins
Expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes
- Likes4K
- Pity3
- Pity2
- Pity
- Rebalance
- NewGun2
- NewGun
- FirstMillion
- Update1
- BigThanks
- InventoryUpdate
- Testing
- AlphaTester
- RipGojo
How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes
Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Jujutsu Chronicles:
- Launch Jujutsu Chronicles in Roblox.
- Once your character spawns click the 'Codes' button at the bottom of your screen.
- This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox.
- Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' button.
And that's all there is to it. If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear at the top of your screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully, and running through all the goodies you've just claimed for free.
But if the code is no longer working then you'll get a 'Code is inactive or invalid' error message instead. Codes for Jujutsu Chronicles are time-sensitive and don't stick around for long, so make sure you act quickly if you see a code you're interested in.
