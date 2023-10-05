Jujutsu Chronicles codes for October 2023

5th October 2023: We added new Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Jujutsu Chronicles is a Roblox game inspired by the popular anime and manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. Players take control of a budding sorcerer just like MC Yuji Itadori, with the action set in a Robloxified version of the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School.

You can train your character up at the school, fighting against dummies to build up your strength, running circuits to boost your stats, and fighting against other real-life players to test your skills. If you're finding yourself on the losing end of most battles, you can redeem a couple of Jujutsu Chronicles codes to help you out. Codes offer free spins, so you can reroll your clan or curse to better suit your playing and fighting style.

Working Jujutsu Chronicles codes

RatesUp : 30 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins (NEW!)

: 30 Clan Spins and 30 Curse Spins (NEW!) AnotherThanks : 25 Clan Spins and 25 Curse Spins

: 25 Clan Spins and 25 Curse Spins TwoMillion: 50 Clan Spins and 50 Curse Spins

Expired Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Likes4K

Pity3

Pity2

Pity

Rebalance

NewGun2

NewGun

FirstMillion

Update1

BigThanks

InventoryUpdate

Testing

AlphaTester

RipGojo

How to redeem Jujutsu Chronicles codes

Here's a step-by-step guide for redeeming codes in Jujutsu Chronicles:

Launch Jujutsu Chronicles in Roblox. Once your character spawns click the 'Codes' button at the bottom of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Chronicles This will open up a 'Codes' menu with a textbox. Image credit: VG247/Jujutsu Chronicles Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' button.

And that's all there is to it. If the code you entered is active, a notification will appear at the top of your screen letting you know the code has been redeemed successfully, and running through all the goodies you've just claimed for free.

But if the code is no longer working then you'll get a 'Code is inactive or invalid' error message instead. Codes for Jujutsu Chronicles are time-sensitive and don't stick around for long, so make sure you act quickly if you see a code you're interested in.

