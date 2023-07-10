Type Soul codes for July 2023

July 10th 2023: We added new Type Soul codes

Type Soul is a new Roblox game based on the popular anime series Bleach. The experience launched ahead of the return of the Thousand Year Blood War anime, which is perfect timing if you're hyped about the latest Bleach arc. You begin the game by getting dropped into Karakura Town, the hometown of the anime's MC Ichigo Kurosaki.

You likely won't last that long and your underpowered character will probably get killed off quickly. But that's when the real game begins as you then get to select your character type, choosing from a Soul Reaper, Quincy or Hollow. Each playstyle has its own unique abilities and progression, which will impact your experience going forward. If you later wish you'd opted for a different character type then fret not, you can use some Type Soul codes to help save the day. Codes offer useful items like Soul Tickets and Blue Pills which are used to reset your build, as well as other helpful in-game rewards.

Working Type Soul codes

35klikes - Blue Pill, Weapon Reroll (NEW!)

- Blue Pill, Weapon Reroll (NEW!) 20klikes - Weapon Reroll

- Weapon Reroll sorryforshutdown - Soul Ticket

Expired Type Soul codes

10klikes

How to redeem Type Soul codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Type Soul? Here's how:

Launch Type Soul in Roblox. Once you're in-game lookout for the row of buttons in the top left. Click the button with the gift box icon on the far left. Image credit: Roblox/TYPE:// This will open up a codes screen with a textbox. Type a code into the textbox and then press the 'Enter' key.

Image credit: Roblox/TYPE://

If you've entered in a valid code, a notification will appear on screen letting you know what rewards you've received. But if you get an 'invalid' error message, then that means the code is no longer working. Codes for Roblox games don't last forever so if you see a code you're interested in for Type Soul make sure you redeem it quickly.

Looking for help with other Roblox games? Check out our list of Blox Fruits codes, Untitled Boxing Game codes, Arm Wrestle Simulator codes, Weak Legacy codes and All Star Tower Defense codes.