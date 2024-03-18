Z Piece codes for March 2024
How to redeem Z Piece codes in Roblox.
Inspired by the endlessly popular anime and manga series One Piece, Z Piece is a Roblox adventure game where you’ll try to become the strongest pirate the seas have to offer by completing quests, fighting foes, and building your character.
You’ll naturally earn EXP as you complete quests, but if you’re hoping to double your earnings, you can input Z Piece codes to grab hours worth of double EXP boosts. Development team Arch Studios 3.0 typically shares these codes on the game’s Roblox page and in its Roblox group, but we’ve rounded up every Z Piece code right here so you can get back to the pirate life right away.
All working Z Piece codes
- 40klikes: 2x EXP Boost (30 minutes)
- iamjustice: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)
- tuesday: 2x EXP Boost (30 minutes)
- solo: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)
- harekrishna: 2x EXP Boost (30 minutes)
- hohoho: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)
- likegame15k: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)
- newgamesoon: 2x EXP Boost (15 minutes)
All expired Z Piece codes
- om
- saturdaysaturday
- monday
- anotherday
- verified
- 32klikes
- sundayfunday
- updatetomorrow
- thanksforplaying
- 20klikes
- sololevelling
- joingroup
- upd9
- 2024
- happynewyear
- sukuna
- update7
- update6
- update6fix
- 1mvisits
- jesusforgive
- BugFixAndUpdate2
- updat1
- likenow
- update5
- likeforcode
- Noooo!
- sea2islive
- halloween
- thankslike500
- fixes
- happyhalloween
- thank25k
- release
How do I redeem codes in Z Piece?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Z Piece? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Z Piece in Roblox.
- If you haven’t already, complete the tutorial.
- Join the Arch Studios 3.0 Roblox group — you won't be able to redeem most codes without having joined.
- Click the menu button near the top left corner of your screen.
- Click the settings button that pops up.
- In the field at the bottom of the settings menu, enter your code and hit enter.
Done following quests in Z Piece but want another anime-themed Roblox game to play? Head to our codes guides for similar games like Fruit Battlegrounds, One Fruit Simulator, Blox Fruits, Anime Tales, and Anime Fighting Simulator.