Anime Tales codes for June 2023

Step into the shoes of your favourite anime character.

Artwork for Roblox game Anime Tales showing an array of anime characters posing.
Roblox, Anime Tales
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake
Published on
6th June 2023: We checked for new Anime Tales codes.

Anime Tales is the latest anime-inspired Roblox game to hit the platform. It offers a huge world to explore and lets you take control of some of the most beloved anime characters around, from iconic series like Dragon Ball Z, Naruto and One Piece.

If you need a hand taking on the game's many quests or want to level up quickly before a boss fight make sure to redeem some Anime Tales codes and bag useful free loot. Codes offer freebies like stat boosts, resources to power up your character and the in-game Gems and Coins currency which will help you on your adventures.

Watch on YouTube

Working Anime Tales codes

  • UPDATE2 - 100 Gems, 1.5x training for 30 minutes, Invincibility for 30 minutes
  • 10KBLUEBIRD - 100 Gems, 1.5x training for 30 minutes, Transmute Stone
  • 10KLIKES - 35 Gems, 350 Coins, 1.5 training for 15 minutes

Expired Anime Tales codes

  • daily4bxp
  • DOWNSORRY
  • RELEASE
  • morefix
  • ANIMETALES
  • Dysche
  • SUBTOKELVINGTS
  • REROLL
  • TY1M

How to redeem Anime Tales codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Anime Tales? Just follow these steps:

  1. Launch Anime Tales in Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button on the left.
    Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to bring up the Menu screen in Roblox game Anime Tales.
  3. Then click on the Codes button. This will bring up a Codes menu with a textbox.
    Arrow pointing at the button players need to press to redeem a code in Anime Tales.
  4. Enter a code into the textbox and press the Redeem button.

If you entered in an active code a notification will appear on screen letting you know it's been redeemed successfully. The goodies you've claimed for free will also flash up. If you get an error message then double check the code was entered correctly. If it was, then that means the code is no longer working. Like other Roblox games, codes for Anime Tales are time sensitive so if you see one you like the look of don't delay in redeeming it.

