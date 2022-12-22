December 22nd, 2022: We added new Tower Defense Sim codes.

Tower Defense Simulator is the Roblox game that pairs you up with other players so that you can work together to defeat wave after wave of Zombies! As a team, it's your job to make sure that the enemies do not make it to your base. If they do, then it's game over. To defend your base, you can place different fighters and towers across the map in strategic positions then watch as they do battle with the oncoming Zombie hordes. You can buy new fighters with different power levels and abilities at the in-game shops, which then improve your chances of defending your base for a longer period of time.

This is where Tower Defense Simulator codes come in. Game developer Paradoxum Games periodically release codes that can reward you with a plethora of items, from new Towers to Skins and Coins. We've collected all of the working Tower Defense Sim codes here for you in one handy guide.

Working Tower Defense Simulator codes

JOHNRETURNS - John Skin (You need the Militant Tower)

Expired Tower Defense Simulator codes

beachglad2022

MERRY2021

1BILLION

COMMUNITY20

200KMAY

BLOXY21

FIFTYK

2spooky4u

ELECTRO

celebration21

robloxisback

ROBLOXD1ED

delayed

How to redeem Tower Defense Simulator codes

To redeem Tower Defense Sim codes, you need to do the following:

Launch Tower Defense Simulator and load into the game. Click on the little Twitter bird icon on the menu at the bottom of the screen. Type your code into the box and click "redeem" to claim your reward.

If you're entering a code but are not getting any rewards, then it has probably expired.

