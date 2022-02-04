Bad Business codes - free charms, skins and CR [February 2022]Bad to the bone
Bad Business is Roblox's answer to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. It is an FPS that can be played using many weapons available. Team Rudimentality are the creators of the game, and have also cited other games like Krunker.io as their inspirations!
The developers of Bad Business are creators of the codes for the game, and provide new codes during holiday seasons - or possibly when new milestones are passed with total users or likes.
There is no actual schedule for these codes coming out. So, it is recommended to keep checking this page to get any new ones!
Any codes for Bad Business tend to give away charms to adorn your weapons - which you can show off by pressing T - or stickers, ornaments and CR.
Active Bad Business codes
Last checked: 4th February 2022
- TWENTYTWENTYTWO - 2,000 CR, a 2022 keychain, and a 2021 ornament
- wildaces - Wildaces charm
- uneko - Undeadnekomancer charm
- zomballr - Zomballr charm
- genetics - genetics Charm
- risen - Risen Charm
- oscar - Oscar Charm
- theboys - All Might T skin
- ZYLIC - Zylic charm
- Unicorn - VR Goggles
- Huz_Gaming - Huz Gaming charm
- Doodledarko - Doodle Darko charm
- KACHING - 2,000 CR
- Hobzit - hobzit Charm
- Jklenk - jklenk Charm
- doge - Doge charm
- mbu - Bearded Muscle charm
- ADOPTME - five Adopt Me stickers
- viking - Viking charm
- lecton - Lecton Gaming charm
- notvirtuo0z - ImMinty charm
- r2 - R_2M charm
- ruddevmedia - Ruddev Media charm
- godstatus - GodStatus charm
- mulletmafia - Mullets charm
- gun - Jup charm
- Z_33 - Zekro_3300 charm
- syn - SynthesizeOG charm
- xtrnal - Xtrnal charm
- pet - PetrifyTV charm
- juke - BigBrainJuke charm
- fr0gs - FreeTheFr0gs charm
- blue - BlueGrassMonkey charm
Expired Bad Business codes
- ASR50
- HONCHO
- MYTHICAL
- TWOYEARS
- LOADOUT
- zesty
- M249
- MAYDAY
- SKORPION
- HOMESTEAD
- AK47
- Xbox
- SHRIKE
- STARTER
- LEVELZERO
- SPOOKY21
- HALLOWVEMBER
- SBR
- MISTLETOE
- HITMAN
- zombie
- VOHEX
- 2GUNS
- GROZA
- EASTER21
- 200MILLION
- getsp00ked
- robzi
- present
- patriot
- galaxy
- 6mi
- spooky
- ninja
- alien
- comet
- star
- moon
- boo
How do I redeem codes in Bad Business?
To redeem these goodies, simply follow these steps:
- Open Bad Business
- Go to the main menu
- Find the gift box shape icon
- Click it and enter the code
- Get the freebies!