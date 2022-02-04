Bad Business is Roblox's answer to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare. It is an FPS that can be played using many weapons available. Team Rudimentality are the creators of the game, and have also cited other games like Krunker.io as their inspirations!

The developers of Bad Business are creators of the codes for the game, and provide new codes during holiday seasons - or possibly when new milestones are passed with total users or likes.

There is no actual schedule for these codes coming out. So, it is recommended to keep checking this page to get any new ones!

Any codes for Bad Business tend to give away charms to adorn your weapons - which you can show off by pressing T - or stickers, ornaments and CR.

Active Bad Business codes

Last checked: 4th February 2022

TWENTYTWENTYTWO - 2,000 CR, a 2022 keychain, and a 2021 ornament

Expired Bad Business codes

ASR50

HONCHO

MYTHICAL

TWOYEARS

LOADOUT

zesty

M249

MAYDAY

SKORPION

HOMESTEAD

AK47

Xbox

SHRIKE

STARTER

LEVELZERO

SPOOKY21

HALLOWVEMBER

SBR

MISTLETOE

HITMAN

zombie

VOHEX

2GUNS

GROZA

EASTER21

200MILLION

getsp00ked

robzi

present

patriot

galaxy

6mi

spooky

ninja

alien

comet

star

moon

boo

How do I redeem codes in Bad Business?

To redeem these goodies, simply follow these steps: