Anime Roulette codes for April 2024

Anime Roulette is an anime-inspired Roblox RNG game where you’ll explore a map and complete quests. However, the game’s main appeal is the characters players collect are inspired by different animes like Hunter x Hunter, Mob Psycho 100, and Dragon Ball.

In the game, characters are known as Titles, and they come with some pretty flashy particle effects to help you stand out from other players. If you want more storage for your Titles, you’ll need Cash to purchase expansions, and currency isn’t easy to come by in the world of Anime Roulette.

Luckily, you can input Anime Roulette codes to grab some instant Cash. The team behind the game normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Anime Roulette right here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Roulette codes

sorryforthewaittwo : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash twentythousandlikes : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash espada : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash release : 500 Cash

: 500 Cash showtime: 500 Cash

All expired Anime Roulette codes

twomillionvisits

tenthousandlikes

onemillionvisits

seventhousandlikes

thefinest

fivethousandlikes

tooktoolong

How do I redeem codes in Anime Roulette?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Roulette? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Roulette in Roblox. Click the codes icon on the left side of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Anime Roulette Type your code into the field and hit the enter key. Image credit: VG247/Anime Roulette

Done rolling for titles in Anime Roulette? Get a head start in other popular anime-inspired Roblox games with our codes guides for Anime Fighters Simulator, Sakura Stand, Anime Last Stand, Project Baki 3, and Anime Dungeon Fighters.