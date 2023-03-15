Clicker Mining Simulator codes for March 2023

15th March, 2023: We added new Clicker Mining Simulator codes.

Clicker Mining Simulator is a new Roblox game which will exercise your clicking muscles. Like plenty of other popular Roblox experiences, clicking is integral to how you play the game.

Once you're ready you can head off to the mines, where you'll click to swing your pickaxe and smash up blocks. You'll collect resources like sand which can be sold or come across treasure chests holding better tools. The money you earn from selling your haul from each mining trip can be used to buy eggs which hatch into Pets or better backpacks so you can store more sand. If you want a head start, make sure to keep an eye out for any Clicker Mining Simulator codes. As the game is new, there is only one code available right now, but you will be able to redeem them for power ups that help you level up quicker.

Working Clicker Mining Simulator codes

CMS - Fast auto mining for 10 minutes (NEW!)

Expired Clicker Mining Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Clicker Mining Simulator.

How to redeem Clicker Mining Simulator codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Clicker Mining Simulator? Just follow these steps: