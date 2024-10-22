Currently stuck in the Silent Hill 2 Remake's labyrinth puzzle? Er, sorry, but why not play as a giant flesh blob while you wait for Bloober to fix things?

The Silent Hill 2 Remake got its first big patch yesterday, one that aimed to help curb some of poor James' glitchy shenanigans. Sadly, it looks like it's also caused an uptick in instances of a progress-blocking bug that Bloober appears to already be investigating.

If you missed the patch dropping, you can find out all of the stuff it did here, with the bunch of James fixes I alluded to being accompanied by some other tweaks and different performance improvements for PS5 and PC.

Unfortuntely, since the patch was deployed, a number of players across both of those platforms have taken to Reddit and Twitter to relay that they've now gotten stuck at the point in the game's Labyrinth section that sees you have solve a puzzle involving a cube, with said puzzle now seemigly not doing what it should (thanks, Eurogamer).

It's a pretty big problem playthrough-wise, since it bars you from progressing, and traps you in the Labyrinth forever, which is obviously a bit of a bummer. There are a couple of folks who've shared potential workarounds on Reddit, but otherwise it looks like you're gonna have to sit tight and wait for Bloober to deploy a hotfix.

Thankfully, the studio is very much on the case. "We are aware of an issue some players may encounter after the most recent 1.04 patch released on October 21 in the Labyrinth level of Silent Hill 2," it wrote in a Steam announcement, "This blocker can occur if you load a save data from the Labyrinth level (after Toluca Prison) created before applying the 1.04 patch.

"Our team has identified the issue, and a fix is in implementation. The fix will be released as soon as possible. Currently, we would like to propose a temporary workaround which is using an earlier save, before entering the Labyrinth. We deeply apologize for this inconvenience. We would like to sincerely thank all players for their patience."

So, there you go, chill out. Or, if you're not in the mood to try the workarounds and are on PC, you could start a new game as a walking flesh blob. Yep, try to forget about Pyramid Head's toned physique and say hello to 'flesh blob Sunderland', a mod which turns James' head and torso into one big flesh blob texture, from which his arms and legs protude. It's very much giving horror movie Humpty Dumpty.

"I made an error while modding the game and created this freak," reads the one line description from modder WindowBreakerCharlie. I think they're being a bit harsh on themselves. This is art.

Have you run into that Labyrinth bug and do you love the blob? Let us know below, and take a look at our Silent Hill 2 walkthrough if you're in need of help finishing the game once you're freed from cube prison.