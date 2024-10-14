Vision codes for October 2024
Get a boost both on and off the field.
Vision is a Roblox football game that’s inspired by the popular anime Blue Lock. In this game, you’ll gain powerful (and occasionally ankle-breaking) skills, spin to earn valuable character attributes, and flex your skills on the field, either with friends or strangers.
Building your character to your liking is possibly the most important aspect of Vision, and it’s a bit tricky to do without spending quite a few hours in the game to earn Spins and UT. Luckily, you can use Vision codes to stock up on things like UT, Prod Spins, and Flow Spins, all of which will help you tailor your character’s build to your liking on the Customize screen.
Development team Splitline usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server (and occasionally hides them throughout the game’s environment) to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Vision code right here so you can get back onto the field.
All working Vision codes
- ANNOYINGMATCHMAKING: 1 Prod Spin, 1 Flow Spin, 1 SP Reset
- 2MVisits: 1,000 UT
- 5000CCU: 500 UT
- 5000Likes: 500 UT
- 10KFavourites: 500 UT, 1 Prod Spin, 1 Flow Spin, 1 SP Reset
All expired Vision codes
- 500LIKES
- 1KLIKES
- RELEASE
- 1000CCU
- 1500LIKES
- 2000LIKES
- 20KMEMBERS
- 2500LIKES
- 2000CCU
- 3000CCU
- 4000CCU
- SORRY4SHUTDOWNS
- 1MVISITS
- 4000LIKES
- 1.5MVISITS
How do I redeem codes in Vision?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Vision? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Vision in Roblox.
- On the main menu, click the Play button. (If you haven’t already created your character, you’ll need to do so before you can reach the main menu).
- Click the Codes button near the bottom of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem.
