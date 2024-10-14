Vision codes for October 2024

Vision is a Roblox football game that’s inspired by the popular anime Blue Lock. In this game, you’ll gain powerful (and occasionally ankle-breaking) skills, spin to earn valuable character attributes, and flex your skills on the field, either with friends or strangers.

Building your character to your liking is possibly the most important aspect of Vision, and it’s a bit tricky to do without spending quite a few hours in the game to earn Spins and UT. Luckily, you can use Vision codes to stock up on things like UT, Prod Spins, and Flow Spins, all of which will help you tailor your character’s build to your liking on the Customize screen.

Development team Splitline usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server (and occasionally hides them throughout the game’s environment) to celebrate player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Vision code right here so you can get back onto the field.

All working Vision codes

ANNOYINGMATCHMAKING : 1 Prod Spin, 1 Flow Spin, 1 SP Reset

: 1 Prod Spin, 1 Flow Spin, 1 SP Reset 2MVisits : 1,000 UT

: 1,000 UT 5000CCU : 500 UT

: 500 UT 5000Likes : 500 UT

: 500 UT 10KFavourites: 500 UT, 1 Prod Spin, 1 Flow Spin, 1 SP Reset

All expired Vision codes

500LIKES

1KLIKES

RELEASE

1000CCU

1500LIKES

2000LIKES

20KMEMBERS

2500LIKES

2000CCU

3000CCU

4000CCU

SORRY4SHUTDOWNS

1MVISITS

4000LIKES

1.5MVISITS

How do I redeem codes in Vision?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Vision? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Vision in Roblox. On the main menu, click the Play button. (If you haven’t already created your character, you’ll need to do so before you can reach the main menu). Image credit: Splitline/VG247 Click the Codes button near the bottom of your screen. Image credit: Splitline/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem. Image credit: Splitline/VG247

