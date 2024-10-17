Infinity Nikki is the latest installment in the Nikki series from Infold Games, and this time around, Nikki and her feline companion, Momo, are coming to console and PC alongside mobile. In what is Infold’s most ambitious project yet, the open-world dress-up game will also feature a gacha system and microtransactions.

Infinity Nikki’s gacha system functions similarly to what we’ve seen before from HoYoVerse, but rather than spend your hard-earned Diamonds on new characters or weapons for them to wield, you’ll instead be gambling for new clothing items and accessories. If it sounds confusing, that’s because it is, really. So, here’s our guide on how microtransactions and the Gacha system works in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki Microtransactions - Gacha system explained

The gacha system in Infinity Nikki functions similarly to those present in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, though your gacha pulls are called ‘Resonance’ across Miraland. Another thing that's different is the fact you will pull for items of clothing, rather than characters or weapons.

Resonance consists of two types of Crystal; Resonite Crystals (blue crystals), used for the permanent banner, and Revelation Crystals (pink crystals), used for the limited banner. You can earn these by reaching certain milestones in the game, or by spending your pink Diamonds on them in the in-game store.

It costs 120 Diamonds for one Resonite or Revelation Crystal, so save up — and spend — that currency wisely.

Infinity Nikki base probability rates

In the closed public beta for Infinity Nikki, the current limited-time Butterfly Dream event and permanent Distant Shores event have a base probability of 1.5% for obtaining 5-star items, and a base probability of 3.29% for obtaining 4-star items. The overall probability for obtaining 3-star items is 82.44%.

On top of that, many games like Infinity Nikki — such as Wuthering Waves and Tower of Fantasy — have Pity systems in place to ensure that you aren’t constantly wasting pulls on common or duplicate items. This allows players to guarantee that they’ll get a rare piece of kit after a certain amount of pulls.

You can read more information about the gacha system behind each banner by selecting ‘Details’ in the upper, right-hand corner of either event banner. | Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Infinity Nikki’s Pity system explained

In Infinity Nikki, every 20 pulls on the banner guarantees one 5-star piece of clothing, while every 10 pulls on the banner guarantees one 4-star piece of clothing. You’re also guaranteed to receive a new 5-star piece that you do not already have for every 20 pulls you do, so that you can eventually complete your chosen clothing set.

This means that to complete a banner outfit that consists of nine pieces of clothing, you may need to use as many as 180 pulls.

After completing a full banner outfit, you can continue to pull for those same clothing items, and if you complete a second set, you can unlock another color scheme for the outfit (this is unlocked in the Evolution tab of your Pear-Pal). Though, to complete the banner outfit in a different color scheme, this can cost you an additional 180 pulls.

It’s also worth noting that these values are for the Reunion Playtest of Infinity Nikki, and may change between now and the game’s launch in Q4, 2024.

Infinity Nikki’s Surprise-O–Matic explained

While not necessarily part of Infinity Nikki’s core gacha system, you can gamble away your hard-earned Bling at the Surprise-O-Matic in front of the Stylist’s Guild.

Here, you can trade 20,000 Bling for a single pull (or 200,000 Bling for ten pulls) and get yourself some new clothing items and accessories. To view exactly what you have the chance to unlock, select ‘Details’ in the bottom right-hand corner while engaging with the Suprise-O-Matic to be presented with a list of items.

Image credit: Papergames/VG247

Similarly to Resonance, the Surprise-O-Matic also has some base probability rates to be aware of. The base probability for obtaining a 5-star piece of clothing is 0.8%, while the base probability for obtaining a 4-star piece of clothing is 1.6%. As a result, the base probability for obtaining 3-star pieces of clothing is 97.6%.

So, while this is a fun way to spend some spare Bling on unlocking new pieces of clothing, don’t get your hopes up for any rare items. It can happen, though!

The Surprise-O-Matic does not have a Pity system in place either, so be sure you want to spend your Bling before having Momo interact with the gachapon machine.

For more on Infinity Nikki, take a look at our Infinity Nikki codes page and our preview of the open-world dress-up game.