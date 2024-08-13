Anime Power Defense codes for August 2024

Anime Power Defense is an anime-inspired Roblox tower defense game where you’ll summon for rare anime heroes, upgrade your units, and position them to defend your base in the game’s story mode or in tricky trials.

Like most tower defense games in Roblox, if you want to get through harder levels, you’ll need to keep rolling for rarer units, and Gems to summon with can be hard to come by in game. Luckily, you can use Anime Power Defense codes for a handful of free Gems for summoning as well as Crystals and the occasional Ascended Box.

Development team APD x NV usually shares these codes in the game’s official Discord server to celebrate new updates or player milestones, but we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up all current and expired Anime Power Defense codes right here so you can keep on summoning.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Anime Power Defense codes

Upd1 : 350 Gems

: 350 Gems 2klikes : 1,000 Crystals

: 1,000 Crystals Upd1Delay : 200 Gems

: 200 Gems 500kvisits : 1 Ascended Box

: 1 Ascended Box sorry4crystals: 3,500 Crystals

All expired Anime Power Defense codes

250likes

APD

500likes

1klikes

100kvisits

How do I redeem codes in Anime Power Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Power Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Power Defense in Roblox. In the lobby, walk over to the purple Codes area and step inside. Image credit: VG247/APD x NV Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit Redeem. Image credit: VG247/APD x NV

On the hunt for more anime-inspired Roblox game codes? We've got you covered with our codes guides for Anime Guardians, Anime Champions Simulator, Anime Spirits, Anime World Tower Defense, and Anime Heroes Simulator.