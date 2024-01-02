Fruit Tower Defense codes for January 2024

2nd January 2024: We added new Fruit Tower Defense codes.

Fruit Tower Defense is a Roblox tower defense game that sees you place units to fend off waves of enemies - in Fruit Tower Defense, though, enemies and units are all from One Piece, adding another layer to the timeless tower defense formula.

To get better anime-themed units that’ll fight enemies more efficiently, you’ll need to do some shopping, and they aren’t cheap. Luckily, though, you can input a variety of Fruit Tower Defense codes to get some quick Coins and Gems for your next big purchase. The team behind Fruit Tower Defense, BlackRock, normally distribute these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials to celebrate big milestones, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Fruit Tower Defense right here.

All working Fruit Tower Defense codes

2024 : 15,000 EXP (NEW!)

: 15,000 EXP (NEW!) THANKYOU : 200 Coins, 30 Gems

: 200 Coins, 30 Gems BIGFIVE : 400 Coins, 30 Gems

: 400 Coins, 30 Gems BIGUPDATE : 400 Coins, 30 Gems

: 400 Coins, 30 Gems THANKS20k : 400 Coins, 30 Gems

: 400 Coins, 30 Gems FREE: 200 Coins, 40 Gems

All expired Fruit Tower Defense codes

THANKS

GEMS

RELEASE

COINS

XMAS

How do I redeem codes in Fruit Tower Defense?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Fruit Tower Defense? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Fruit Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the Twitter logo icon near the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: BlackRock./VG247 Enter your code in the field that pops up and hit the green check mark button to redeem it.

If you’re done taking on waves in Fruit Tower Defense but still want to play other anime Roblox games, we’ve got your back with our My Hero Mania codes list, Blox Fruits codes list, and Anime Fighters codes list. Or, if you’re looking for other popular Roblox games that aren’t necessarily anime-inspired, we’ve also compiled code lists for Blade Ball, Untitled Boxing Game, and Toilet Tower Defense!