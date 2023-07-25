Toilet Tower Defense codes for July 2023

25th July 2023: We added new Toilet Tower Defense codes.

Toilet Tower Defense is a Roblox game inspired by the skibidi toilet meme. But instead of a creepy head popping out of a toilet, this experience has much cuter Roblox characters riding along on loos that you have to defend your territory against.

If you're a fan of All Star Tower Defense then this experience could be right up your street. To help you get off to the perfect start we've got the latest Toilet Tower Defense codes so you can earn some useful freebies. Codes offer in-game items like Coins, which are needed to summon new units that you can add to your toilet-fighting army.

Working Toilet Tower Defense codes

Currently, there is only one working code for Toilet Tower Defense:

SummonFix – 100 Coins and Luck Boost (NEW!)

Expired Toilet Tower Defense codes

There are no expired codes for Toilet Tower Defense.

How to redeem Toilet Tower Defense codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Toilet Tower Defense? Just follow these steps:

Launch Toilet Tower Defense in Roblox. Click on the chat button in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: Roblox/Telanthric Development Click on the textbox which says 'To chat click here'. Then, type 'redeem' followed by a forward slash and the code you want to redeem. Here's an example of what you'd need to type: redeem/ SummonFix Once you've finished typing this out then press the 'Enter' key.

If you entered in a valid code, a notification will appear on screen letting you know what in-game goodies you've claimed for free. However, if nothing happens then that means the code isn't working. Codes for Roblox games are usually time sensitive, so don't delay if you see a code you're interested in for Toilet Tower Defense.

