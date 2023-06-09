If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Toy Defense codes for June 2023

Toy-tally awesome codes.

9th June, 2023: We checked for new Toy Defense codes.

Toy Defense is a new Roblox game that should appeal to fans of popular experiences like All Star Tower Defense and Tower Defense Simulator. The name of the game is building a well-defended fort that can protect your character from waves of enemies.

With each wave that you clear, the enemies you face get more tricky to defend against. And that's where Toy Defense codes will come in handy, as these codes offer plenty of resources to help strengthen your fort, as well as new toy soldiers you can place around your base and the crucial Crackers currency. This currency is needed to purchase Lunchboxes which unlock more resources and extra toy soldiers.

Working Toy Defense codes

  • THXTWENTYFIVE - Crackers x2, Cardboard Box x20, Tinfoil Block x10, Wooden Block x15, Plastic Block x5
  • TDRELEASE - Cracker x1, Release Gift x1
  • WEIGHTSHAHA - Cracker x1, Musketeer x2, Rubber Block x15
  • TOYDEFENSEGIFT - Toothpick Frame x10, Recruit x1

Expired Toy Defense codes

  • 20THOUSANDLIKES
  • LETSGO10K
  • 11KLIKES
  • 15KWWW
  • YAY13K

How to redeem Toy Defense codes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Toy Defense? Just follow these steps:

  1. Launch Toy Defense in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Codes button on the left.
  3. A menu will appear with a textbox. Type in a code and press enter.

That's all there is to it. If you've entered a valid code you'll be treated to an animation showing a lunchbox appear on screen which you can click on, as well as lots of crackers. Clicking on the lunchbox will show you what goodies you've claimed for free.

Just remember that like other Roblox games, codes for Toy Defense are time sensitive so make sure you act quickly if you see a code you like the look of. If a code is no longer working you'll get a "code expired" error message when you try to redeem it in Toy Defense.

